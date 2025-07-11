EXCLUSIVE: Art Attack! 'Egomaniac' Adrien Brody's Daubing Dreams Dashed By Critics Who Say Canvases Aren't Even Worth Reviewing
Bigheaded Adrien Brody's artwork has been bashed as horrendous, and friends hope the cutting criticism will curb the two-time Oscar winner's colossal ego because his pompous attitude is driving people batty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brody, 52, recently showcased his creative efforts at New York City's Eden Gallery – but critics call his paintings "rather ugly" and "cheap."
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "People in the art world laugh at his so-called style. No one takes him seriously – up until now he's only shown his work to his friends. But this time it ran a red light that Adrien's total lack of self-awareness, which has been there from his acting success, cuts both ways."
Brutal Reviews
Earlier this year, Brody – who is into fashion too, having created fashion designer Georgina Chapman's co-label, Aeneid, with street-savvy Keiser Zulin – "closed up his art space in L.A. in 2020 – and moved to Miami," a source revealed. He turned his focus to fine art full-time following his breakup with his Peaky Blinders bombshell girlfriend.
"Brody hasn't met his most recent accomplishments were sourced from freely accessible photos, barely recognizing the line that separates collage from art," a source remarked. "He came in like a financial Trojan horse. People stopped listening to him."
Stick To Acting!
The insider said: "He also needs to stick with what he is great at, which is acting in movies, but it seems he's more passionate with the other and not at all.
"But Adrien clearly doesn't surround himself with people who will, to put it mildly, tell him no – and it's going to cause him further trouble."