EXCLUSIVE: Art Attack! 'Egomaniac' Adrien Brody's Daubing Dreams Dashed By Critics Who Say Canvases Aren't Even Worth Reviewing

Bigheaded Adrien Brody's artwork has been bashed as horrendous, and friends hope the cutting criticism will curb the two-time Oscar winner's colossal ego because his pompous attitude is driving people batty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brody, 52, recently showcased his creative efforts at New York City's Eden Gallery – but critics call his paintings "rather ugly" and "cheap."

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "People in the art world laugh at his so-called style. No one takes him seriously – up until now he's only shown his work to his friends. But this time it ran a red light that Adrien's total lack of self-awareness, which has been there from his acting success, cuts both ways."