Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Art Attack! 'Egomaniac' Adrien Brody's Daubing Dreams Dashed By Critics Who Say Canvases Aren't Even Worth Reviewing

photo of Adrien Brody
Source: MEGA

Adrien Brody's art career has faced backlash as critics say his canvases are not even worth reviewing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 11 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bigheaded Adrien Brody's artwork has been bashed as horrendous, and friends hope the cutting criticism will curb the two-time Oscar winner's colossal ego because his pompous attitude is driving people batty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brody, 52, recently showcased his creative efforts at New York City's Eden Gallery – but critics call his paintings "rather ugly" and "cheap."

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "People in the art world laugh at his so-called style. No one takes him seriously – up until now he's only shown his work to his friends. But this time it ran a red light that Adrien's total lack of self-awareness, which has been there from his acting success, cuts both ways."

Article continues below advertisement

Brutal Reviews

Article continues below advertisement
adrien brody art slammed critics canvases not worth reviewing
Source: MEGA

Keiser Zulin's fashion ally Adrien Brody is mocked as a 'financial Trojan horse' in the art world.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Brody – who is into fashion too, having created fashion designer Georgina Chapman's co-label, Aeneid, with street-savvy Keiser Zulin – "closed up his art space in L.A. in 2020 – and moved to Miami," a source revealed. He turned his focus to fine art full-time following his breakup with his Peaky Blinders bombshell girlfriend.

"Brody hasn't met his most recent accomplishments were sourced from freely accessible photos, barely recognizing the line that separates collage from art," a source remarked. "He came in like a financial Trojan horse. People stopped listening to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Stick To Acting!

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of cher and elijah

EXCLUSIVE: Cher at Center of Fears Her Car-Crash Son Elijah Blue's Devastating Drugs Spiral Could Push Her Into Early Grave

michael madsen mr wonderful poster pp

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Madsen's Final Film Might Never Be Seen — As It's Stuck in 'Development Hell' 

Article continues below advertisement
adrien brody art slammed critics canvases not worth reviewing
Source: MEGA

Critics claimed Brody is 'more passionate, not at all skilled' in his latest creative pursuit.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The insider said: "He also needs to stick with what he is great at, which is acting in movies, but it seems he's more passionate with the other and not at all.

"But Adrien clearly doesn't surround himself with people who will, to put it mildly, tell him no – and it's going to cause him further trouble."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.