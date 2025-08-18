'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson's Drug-Addled Homeless Ex-wife Loni Willison, 42, Seen Wearing Rolex Watch in Beverly Hills
Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson's ex-wife Loni Willison, who has been homeless battling drug addiction on the streets of Los Angeles, has been seen flaunting a new Rolex watch in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking sighting comes after Willison, 42, looked unrecognizable when she was last spotted a few months ago.
Willison Spotted in Beverly Hills Alley
Willison was by herself when she was spotted carrying two bags stuffed with belongings down an alleyway in Beverly Hills on Sunday, August 17.
She wore a tan tank top, a backwards maroon baseball cap, brown leggings, black Converse and had a denim shirt tied around her waist.
Jackson's ex-wife also had a few necklaces strung around her neck, but her most notable piece of jewelry was the shiny silver watch on her wrist.
Close-up images of Willison's wrist reportedly appeared to show the timepiece was a Rolex model.
Willison's LIfe Takes Tragic Turn
It's unclear how Willison came into possession of the watch or if it's simply a relic from her day modeling for top fitness magazines. Willison's life took a tragic turn following her divorce from Jackson in 2014 after two years of marriage.
At the height of her career, the California native was worth an estimated $1.6million, but within a few short years she lost her fortune and became homeless, struggling with drug addiction.
Jackson, who is best known for playing Hobie Buchannon on Baywatch, married Willison on December 12, 2012. Sadly, the marriage was plagued by Willison's drug and alcohol abuse and ended two short years later.
Following their 2014 split, Willison lost her job at a plastic surgeon's office after she suffered a mental breakdown and was unable to work. Unable to pay her expenses, Willison went into debt and ended up losing her car and apartment.
She later said: "It took me over two months to recover properly.
"I ended up having to quit my job as an assistant to a plastic surgeon, and I couldn't work out or take on any modeling jobs. I didn't go out with friends or do anything – I was in a very bad place."
Willison's Mental Health Continues to Decline
The actress' mental health continued to deteriorate after her divorce. Willison began telling her friends her body was filled with an electrical charge – and claimed she was "getting tortured" and was being "electrocuted" at her former home.
Willison later recalled: "It was really bad, really horrible. I later found a red mark on the back of my neck, and I think that was how the electricity was getting into my head."
Jackson Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife's Homelessness
Last year, Jackson broke his silence on his ex-wife's homelessness and opened up about how her drug addiction impacted their marriage.
He said: "Losing her was like the death of somebody, and I tried to bring her back, and I couldn't. The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."
Jackson also confessed to going through the "biggest depression" period in his life after their divorce.
He said: "I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry.
"I'm 44 years old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else. She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."