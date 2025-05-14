INSIDE STORY: How Homeless and Drug-Addled Ex-Model Loni Willison Went From $2M to Zero — We Reveal How It All Went Wrong
Once a glamorous model and magazine covergirl, Loni Willison is now homeless and living on the streets.
The successful beauty, previously married to Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, has seen her multi-million dollar value evaporate in just a few short years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the height of her career, Willison was worth an estimated $1.6million. However, after her divorce from Jackson, her career spiraled, and she has reportedly lost it all.
The 41-year-old has been homeless since 2018, and has been spotted on multiple occasions digging through trash looking for scraps.
But before her epic fall, she had a successful career that spanned the early 2000s, posing for magazines like Glam Fit, Iron Man, and Flavor as one of the rising models in the industry at the time.
All Seemed Well
Willison soon met Jackson, the hunk heartthrob best known for his role as Hobie Buchannon on the television show Baywatch.
The two started dating and tied the knot on December 12, 2012.Their union, however, was filled with booze-and-drug-fueled arguments, and was over just two years later.
After her 2014 divorce, Willison lost her job at a cosmetic surgery company following a mental breakdown that left her unable to work. Unable to earn a living, she fell into debt and lost her car and apartment.
"It took me over two months to recover properly," she said. "I ended up having to quit my job as an assistant to a plastic surgeon and I couldn't work out or take on any modeling jobs. I didn't go out with friends or do anything – I was in a very bad place."
Jackson's Broken Heart
Following the mental breakdown she started telling friends her body was filled with an electrical charge. Willison claimed she was "getting tortured" and "electrocuted" at her former home.
"It was really bad, really horrible. I later found a red mark on the back of my neck and I think that was how the electricity was getting into my head," she recalled.
In an interview published in October 2024, Jackson broke his silence on Willison's homelessness and how her drug addiction led to their relationship's downfall.
"Losing her was like the death of somebody, and I tried to bring her back and I couldn't," he shared. "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."
Following their split, he reportedly went through the "biggest depression" of his life for two years.
"I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry," he added. "I'm 44 years old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else. She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."
Tragic Sightings
Most recently, Willison was spotted drinking vodka outside a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles, California. She was seen shouting "la la chicken blah" while talking to a photographer.
Willison was also pictured with a shopping cart filled with various items in Beverly Hills in January. She was then spotted huffing paint on the streets of Los Angeles in October 2024.
For Willison, living on the streets has been "survival of the fittest," so she reportedly decided not to shower for a year to prevent potential abuse.
"I get robbed all the time. People take my stuff," she said. "I basically make myself as dirty as possible so that no one attacks me. The dirtier I am the better. Smelly, too. If I do those two things, that seems to work."