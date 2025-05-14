INSIDE STORY: How Homeless and Drug-Addled Ex-Model Loni Willison Went From $2M to Zero — We Reveal How It All Went Wrong

Following the mental breakdown she started telling friends her body was filled with an electrical charge. Willison claimed she was "getting tortured" and "electrocuted" at her former home.

"It was really bad, really horrible. I later found a red mark on the back of my neck and I think that was how the electricity was getting into my head," she recalled.

In an interview published in October 2024, Jackson broke his silence on Willison's homelessness and how her drug addiction led to their relationship's downfall.

"Losing her was like the death of somebody, and I tried to bring her back and I couldn't," he shared. "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."

Following their split, he reportedly went through the "biggest depression" of his life for two years.

"I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry," he added. "I'm 44 years old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else. She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."