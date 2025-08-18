Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

‘I’ll Help You’: Trump's Cryptic Whisper to Putin Exposed — and Sparks Fresh WW3 Fears

Split photo of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

A lip-reader has exposed Donald Trump's message to Vladimir Putin.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

A lip reader has exposed the message President Donald Trump whispered into Russian despot Vladimir Putin's ear at their peace summit in Alaska last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Putin, 72, traveled to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on Friday, August 15, to meet with Trump, 79, to discuss ending the Ukraine war.

The meeting come as World War III fears heightened as the Kremlin increased military drills and Trump deployed submarines to Russia in response to threats from former Russia President Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump-Putin Peace Summit

Photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Putin traveled to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska to discuss ending the Ukraine war with Trump.

The two world leaders looked like old friends, smiling as they walked down a red carpet towards Trump's heavily secured limousine, dubbed "the Beast," which they made the controversial and unusual decision to ride in together.

Overall, Trump and Putin's body language during the meeting was seen as "friendly," though Russian state media outlets widely reported on how the U.S. president "struggled to walk straight" down the carpet.

Now, a lip-reader has exposed the initial message Trump whispered into Putin's ear as the two leaders greeted each other on the tarmac.

Trump Tells Putin 'I'll Help You'

Photo of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

A lip-reader claimed Trump's first words to Putin was 'finally.'

Lip-reader Nicola Hickling reportedly claimed Trump's first words to Putin was "finally" as they briefly chatted on their way to the Beast while American military jets flew overhead in a celebratory formation.

Hickling said when the two leaders shook hands, Trump told Putin: "You made it, fantastic to see you and appreciated."

She noted Trump took a "sharp intake of breath through his teeth" before the Russian despot replied, "Thank you – and you. I am here to help you."

The lip-reader claimed the U.S. president added: "I'll help you."

Photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump and Putin rode in the presidential limousine 'the Beast' together.

While Trump and Putin's body language was "friendly," Hickling said the Republican underscored the "serious" nature of the peace summit to the 72-year-old.

At one point, Hickling said Putin made a comment about being able to "bring it to a rest," to which Trump responded, "I hope it does."

As Trump and Putin arrived at the Beast, the lip-reader claimed the president told the wanted alleged war criminal: "Come on, let's get straight into the vehicle. We need to move forward, both giving it attention."

Trump's 'Second Meeting' With Volodymyr Zelensky

Photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA
According to Hickling, Trump was apparently well aware of the media presence at the summit. She said the president wanted to make "a good impression" when it came time for the leaders to take their official photo together.

Trump allegedly said, "Thank you. Let's shake hands – it gives a good impression," to which Putin offered a short, "Thank you."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Trump administration was slammed for rolling out the red carpet for tyrant and not inviting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Alaska meting.

Trump previously discussed a "second meeting" involving Zelensky before he traveled to Alaska to meet with Putin.

He said: "I think it's going to be a good meeting, but the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having. We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders along. Maybe not. I don't know that."

On Sunday, August 17, Zelensky took to social media to share his arrival in Washington D.C. to meet with Trump and European leaders on Monday, August 18.

Zelensky said he was "grateful" to Trump for extending the invitation and noted all parties involved "share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably" in an X post.

