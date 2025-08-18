EXCLUSIVE: Benny Blanco's Huge 'Phobia' Might End His Engagement To Selena Gomez – 'She's Not Sure How Their Relationship Can Survive'

Your tip
Benny Blanco's Huge 'Phobia' Might End His Engagement To Selena Gomez – 'She's Not Sure How Their Relationship Can Survive'

benny blanco phobia selena gomez engagement issues
Benny Blanco's intense phobia threatens his engagement to Selena Gomez as doubts cloud their future.

Aug. 18 2025

Groom-to-be Benny Blanco's fear of flying may ground his wedding plans with songbird Selena Gomez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The music producer – born Benjamin Joseph Levin – and the pop princess turned actress began dating two years ago and are planning a traditional Jewish ceremony in the fall.

Selena's 'Triggered' Doubts

Selena Gomez grows frustrated as Benny Blanco's fear of flying strains romance.
Selena Gomez grows frustrated as Benny Blanco's fear of flying strains romance.

But sources said Gomez's frustration with her petrified Prince Charming has triggered doubts about their future together.

"Selena is not sure how their relationship can survive if Benny's never willing to fly," a source shared.

"She dreams of a life where they can hop on a plane and spend time together whenever they're working apart – which is a lot.

But because of Blanco's flying phobia, she now realizes she'll have to go alone or take time off from her super busy schedule if she wants Benny to be with her."

The insider added since the Calm Down crooner, 33, and her 37-year-old honey hooked up, she's had to do all the traveling to see him – and taken trips with friends and family to satisfy her wanderlust.

Will The Romance Crash And Burn?

A Paris work trip highlighted Blanco's refusal to travel with Gomez.
A Paris work trip highlighted Blanco's refusal to travel with Gomez.

"She recently took her family to Turks and Caicos, sans Benny," the insider said.

"Last year, when Selena had to make a quick turnaround trip to Paris for work, she practically begged Benny to go with her – but he refused."

Now, an exasperated Gomez is pushing him to see a hypnotist to deal with his phobia, according to pals.

"Unless Benny can get past this, Selena genuinely fears their relationship is destined to crash and burn," said the source.

