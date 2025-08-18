EXCLUSIVE: Benny Blanco's Huge 'Phobia' Might End His Engagement To Selena Gomez – 'She's Not Sure How Their Relationship Can Survive'

"Selena is not sure how their relationship can survive if Benny's never willing to fly," a source shared.

"She dreams of a life where they can hop on a plane and spend time together whenever they're working apart – which is a lot.

But because of Blanco's flying phobia, she now realizes she'll have to go alone or take time off from her super busy schedule if she wants Benny to be with her."

The insider added since the Calm Down crooner, 33, and her 37-year-old honey hooked up, she's had to do all the traveling to see him – and taken trips with friends and family to satisfy her wanderlust.