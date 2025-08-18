EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Rocked as Couple 'Scrambles Over Their Financial Future' After $100Million Netflix Deal Collapses

But according to Netflix's latest Engagement Report, released on July 17, the show ultimately came in at No. 383 for the first half of 2025, with 5.3 million views in total.

The figures also revealed that Prince Harry's Polo docuseries, which came out in December, was seen by just half a million households in the first six months of 2025, ranking at No. 3,436 on the streamer's list.

Five days later, far grimmer news emerged for Meghan Markle and her husband: Netflix, multiple outlets reported, decided it won't be renewing the $100 million deal it signed with the pair in 2020 when their contract concludes in September. "

Netflix made a business decision. It wasn't personal," a source told RadarOnline.com. "But Harry and Meghan need the money."