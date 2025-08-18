EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Rocked as Couple 'Scrambles Over Their Financial Future' After $100Million Netflix Deal Collapses
The figures were less than impressive.
Back in March, season 1 of the Duchess of Sussex's cooking and entertaining series, With Love, Meghan, managed to snag the last spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 Shows list with a reported 2.6 million views its first week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry And Meghan Need The Money
But according to Netflix's latest Engagement Report, released on July 17, the show ultimately came in at No. 383 for the first half of 2025, with 5.3 million views in total.
The figures also revealed that Prince Harry's Polo docuseries, which came out in December, was seen by just half a million households in the first six months of 2025, ranking at No. 3,436 on the streamer's list.
Five days later, far grimmer news emerged for Meghan Markle and her husband: Netflix, multiple outlets reported, decided it won't be renewing the $100 million deal it signed with the pair in 2020 when their contract concludes in September. "
Netflix made a business decision. It wasn't personal," a source told RadarOnline.com. "But Harry and Meghan need the money."
After all, their luxe lifestyle in Montecito, California, includes a mortgage on their $14.65 million estate and six figures in taxes.
Then there are the multimillion-dollar security bills they've been paying since the royal family cut them off five years ago.
Markle, 44, and Harry, 40, claimed they were subjected to attacks by the U.K. press that were fueled by palace courtiers with the support of his family.
The situation, said the source, "has become increasingly stressful."
As the pair scrambles to figure out their financial future, the source added: "It's taking a toll on their marriage."
The Couple's 'Value Diminished' Over The Years
It all went so wrong. "There's a feeling that the Sussexes could have done things differently, but they ignored good advice from people who knew better," explains the source.
"Netflix got what it wanted out of them – their love story, including why and how they left the royal family," which they chronicled in their first project for the streamer, the 2022 series Harry & Meghan. It remains Netflix's most-watched documentary debut to date.
The problem, the source added, is that after that juicy endeavor, "Harry and Meghan didn't have great ideas, and their value diminished."
Netflix also partnered with Markle on the April launch of As Ever, her limited product line of fruit spreads, teas, cookies, honey, crêpe mix and flower sprinkles.
But according to a July 24 report, her newest offering, a rosé wine that debuted on July 1 with a minimum purchase requirement of three bottles for $90, was selling poorly enough that it became yet another "nail in the coffin" for the Netflix deal.
It's far from their first failure.
The couple's lucrative Spotify deal – reports at the time described it as worth as much as $20 million– ended prematurely in 2023 after just a single season of Markle's first podcast, Archetypes.
In June, Markle said her second podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which Lemonada Media debuted in April, wouldn't be back for a second season – at least not yet.
Meghan's 'Failed Launches'
She's still hustling. Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is set to debut this fall, and reports have emerged speculating there's interest in signing a first-look deal with Netflix similar to the contract former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama inked after their 2018 $100 million agreement with the company expired.
A second insider insisted the Sussexes aren't abandoning the small screen, telling a U.S. outlet: "There are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess."
Yet Markle is already looking beyond television.
In May, she teased that she hoped to explore the fashion category "at a later date," calling it "an interesting space for me."
That news came after she made headlines in March for imitating social media influencers by launching a ShopMy page where followers can purchase items, with the former Suits actress earning a small affiliate fee, from a curated collection of style and beauty pieces she recommends.
Inside Prince Harry's 'Peace Talks' With Family
Harry might not be waiting for his wife's hustling to bail them out.
On July 12, royal watchers were shocked to learn that days earlier, reps for King Charles III, 76, and the Sussexes met at a private club in London in what's been described as "a secret peace summit" – a first step toward rebuilding the king's strained and, for the last two years, practically nonexistent relationship with his second son.
(Reports allege Prince William, 43, who remains estranged from Harry, learned about the meetup after the fact.) Peace, and maybe a path forward. "Harry wants to make peace with Charles because his father is gravely ill with cancer, and he doesn't know how long he has," said the source.
"But there's a flip side to this as well. People around Harry are saying he recognizes it would be in his best interest to bridge the gap between him and the royals now, while his father is still alive. It would help him immensely to be back on the royal payroll."
The reported $10 million inheritance he received from his late great-grandmother, The Queen Mother, when he turned 40, "won't stretch far, not with the kind of lifestyle he and Meghan are leading," added the source. And the army veteran used his inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, to set up his family's life in America, as he revealed to CBS in 2021.
The Return To Royal Life?
"He must be worrying about how he's going to provide for his kids [Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4]. Financial problems are a major factor in divorce because of the stress and conflict they cause," noted the source. "Not even Harry and Meghan are immune."
Not least because the Duchess of Sussex has made it clear that she has no intention of returning to the royal fold. She has not even set foot in England since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.
Tellingly, in January, Vanity Fair shared an unconfirmed claim that Meghan's team had previously contacted a publishing house to gauge interest in a book deal about "post-divorce" life.
"That never came about because there was no divorce. But when or if Harry and Meghan split, that could be on the table," teases the source, who believes if the couple's seven-year marriage were to end.
"Meghan would demand a cash payout and to retain her title, as it's part of her brand."
This was supposed to be a big, shiny new year for the Sussexes – a season of reinvention led by Markle's TV series, lifestyle business and return to social media, as well as Harry's recommitment to a life of service.
But as their biggest business deal disintegrates, said the source: "It seems they're both looking out for themselves."