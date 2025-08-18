Your tip
Jessica Simpson
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson is Looking for Love Again as She Begs Pals to Secure Her on Dates — Six Months After Splitting With 'Cheating' NFL Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is tired of being single.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Six months after Jessica Simpson split from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, the 45-year-old is ready to put herself back out there, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Approached by a reporter while heading into an L.A. airport, the mom of three opened up about being single again.

After splitting from ex Eric Johnson, Simpson said she's open to setups but skipping dating apps for now.

"It's a rough road out there in the dating world," she admitted, before clarifying that she isn't quite ready to search for love online. "I mean, I'm not getting on the apps yet," she confirmed.

Maybe not online, but the singer is willing to meet a guy IRL. Simpson – who met NFL vet Johnson at a mutual friend's party – signaled that being fixed up by a friend is her preferred way to go.

Jeremy Renner reportedly got a DM as Simpson hinted she'd prefer friends play matchmaker.
Jeremy Renner reportedly got a DM as Simpson hinted she'd prefer friends play matchmaker.

Though RadarOnline.com has previously reported she reached out to onetime flame Jeremy Renner via social media.

"I would love for a friend to set me up," she said. "Are you kidding me?"

