EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson is Looking for Love Again as She Begs Pals to Secure Her on Dates — Six Months After Splitting With 'Cheating' NFL Husband Eric Johnson
Six months after Jessica Simpson split from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, the 45-year-old is ready to put herself back out there, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Approached by a reporter while heading into an L.A. airport, the mom of three opened up about being single again.
"It's a rough road out there in the dating world," she admitted, before clarifying that she isn't quite ready to search for love online. "I mean, I'm not getting on the apps yet," she confirmed.
Maybe not online, but the singer is willing to meet a guy IRL. Simpson – who met NFL vet Johnson at a mutual friend's party – signaled that being fixed up by a friend is her preferred way to go.
Though RadarOnline.com has previously reported she reached out to onetime flame Jeremy Renner via social media.
"I would love for a friend to set me up," she said. "Are you kidding me?"