EXCLUSIVE: Winona Ryder, 53, Calls Out Hollywood's Plastic Surgery Craze and Claims Directors Hinted She Needed to Get Botox – as Actress Insists She 'Wants to Be Old'

Now 53, the two-time Oscar nominee is finding aging to be difficult in Hollywood. "Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted."

She returns as Will Byer's mom in season 5 of Netflix's Stranger Things this fall.

Lately, she revealed directors have even been hinting that she should get Botox to smooth her face – something which she told the mag would hinder her art. "They'll say, 'Just relax your forehead. Relax.' I'm trying to be a great actor, and they're saying that over and over."