Winona Ryder
Exclusive

Winona Ryder, 53, Calls Out Hollywood's Plastic Surgery Craze and Claims Directors Hinted She Needed to Get Botox – as Actress Insists She 'Wants to Be Old'

winona ryder rejects botox age naturally hollywood pressure
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder rejects Botox pressure in Hollywood and says she wants to age naturally without surgery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

She was just a teen when she broke out in movies like 1986's Lucas and Beetlejuice in 1988, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I started my career as the youngest, and I always wanted to be old," Winona Ryder told the new issue of Elle.

Aging Is 'Difficult' In Hollywood

Winona Ryder recalled Laura Dern mentoring her at the start of her Hollywood career.
Source: MEGA

Winona Ryder recalled Laura Dern mentoring her at the start of her Hollywood career.

Now 53, the two-time Oscar nominee is finding aging to be difficult in Hollywood. "Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted."

She returns as Will Byer's mom in season 5 of Netflix's Stranger Things this fall.

Lately, she revealed directors have even been hinting that she should get Botox to smooth her face – something which she told the mag would hinder her art. "They'll say, 'Just relax your forehead. Relax.' I'm trying to be a great actor, and they're saying that over and over."

Laura's Help Amid Botox Pressure

The 'Stranger Things' actress rejects Botox pressure, saying facial movement matters more than smooth skin.
Source: MEGA

The 'Stranger Things' actress rejects Botox pressure, saying facial movement matters more than smooth skin.

Revealing Laura Dern, 58, took her under her wing when she was first starting out, Ryder said she tries to do the same for younger actors now.

"What's weird is when you're surrounded by young women getting weird s--t done," she said, referencing such procedures as buccal-fat removal to sculpt cheeks.

"I thought they were kidding. I want to say, like, 'In 10 years, you're gonna want that back.'"

