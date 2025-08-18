EXCLUSIVE: Drake Bell's Money Woes Exposed — Nickelodeon Star Whines Over Financial Issues and Admits He's 'Trying To Figure Out How To Pay Rent' 10 Years After Filing for Bankruptcy

Drake Bell is bellyaching that he's broke despite starring in a pair of Nickelodeon hits as a kid because his network contract didn't guarantee him residual payments, but critics are calling the actor a crybaby who's begging for sympathy because he can't make ends meet after admitting he sexted a 15-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bell, 39, was a popular poster boy from 1999 to 2007 during his days on Nick's The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. But the ex-teen idol told The Unplanned podcast his past fame didn't translate into a prosperous financial future, griping that non-industry folks believe that anyone who's been on TV is rich.