Drake Bell
EXCLUSIVE: Drake Bell's Money Woes Exposed — Nickelodeon Star Whines Over Financial Issues and Admits He's 'Trying To Figure Out How To Pay Rent' 10 Years After Filing for Bankruptcy

Drake Bell is having major issues.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Drake Bell is bellyaching that he's broke despite starring in a pair of Nickelodeon hits as a kid because his network contract didn't guarantee him residual payments, but critics are calling the actor a crybaby who's begging for sympathy because he can't make ends meet after admitting he sexted a 15-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bell, 39, was a popular poster boy from 1999 to 2007 during his days on Nick's The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. But the ex-teen idol told The Unplanned podcast his past fame didn't translate into a prosperous financial future, griping that non-industry folks believe that anyone who's been on TV is rich.

Bell Is Out Of Cash?

Bell griped over no residuals while 'Friends' stars earned millions per episode.

"That's far from the case," said Bell, who filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

The performer's complaints follow his 2021 conviction for child endangerment after sexting with a minor, which saw him sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Bell claimed he didn't know the age of the teen he chatted with and insists he never groomed or assaulted her – and only pleaded guilty because he was financially devastated.

Work has been scarce ever since.

Why Not Like 'Friends'?

Critics rip Bell's money woes as sympathy bait after sexting scandal and failed Nickelodeon payday.

Meanwhile, savvy stars who negotiate for residuals can earn massive amounts of money from the sale of reruns. But Bell said, like many Nick alumni, he only received a flat fee for his work.

Bell further explained,

"The Friends cast at the peak was making a million dollars an episode."

