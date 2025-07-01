Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Snoop's Potty Over Meghan — Rapper 'Desperate' for Markle Sparkle Weed Grown By Duchess of Sussex's Cannabis Farming Nephew

Snoop Dogg is said to be gagging to get his hands on old Meghan Markle-themed weed.

July 1 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Snoop Dogg is "desperate" to get his hands on a batch of weed named after Meghan Markle – as he fantasizes about “smoking up” with the Duchess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The stoner was overjoyed when he heard the Duchess of Sussex’s nephew Tyler Dooley was a cannabis farmer as he’s been a devoted fan of the royal family for years.

Out Of Luck?

The marijuana nut may have a fight on his hands when it comes to sourcing the strain.

An insider said Snoop, 53, "can't wait to get stuck in to a blunt filled with Meghan weed" – which her nephew branded Markle Sparkle.

But he has a fight on his hands as it looks as if Dooley wrapped up his business around 2019.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Snoop has always been mad on two things – weed and the royals, so this combines two of his favorite things.

"He's asked his local cannabis dispensary on Hollywood to order him some Markle Sparkle, and wants to visit Tyler’s cannabis farm when he's in Oregon, but doesn't know if it's operational any more.

"He's even willing to review the weed for Tyler and promote it if it means he can get a free supply.

"One of his biggest fantasies is to smoke up with Meghan herself and tells pals he's delighted a 'weed-loving sista' has joined the ranks of the royals."

Meghan, 43, wanted dope put in party bags and left in some guests' rooms at her 2011 wedding to Trevor Engelson.

Pot Scandal

Source: MEGA

Leaked emails showed Markle was a Mary Jane fan.

In leaked emails, she was told to buy a certain brand by a pal and replied: "Already ordered 'em. And teeny ones for the pot."

And her husband Prince Harry, 40, admitted in his memoir Spare to taking a huge range of drugs to numb himself to grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Markle's nephew Tyler, 33 – who named his cannabis factory Royally Grown – promised his $260-an-ounce Markle Sparkle dope was a "unique and individual" blend that is so potent it would "blow anyone's crown off."

Snoop – born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – has claimed one of his biggest dreams was to cook dinner for the Queen and the royal family, with brownies for dessert.

Heavy Drug Use

Snoop idolizes the royal family and was invited to perform for Prince Harry, who admitted heavy drug use in his memoir.

He said before the monarch died: "As this is The Queen we're talking about, the only thing that will be going inside these brownies will be chocolate. I don't want to get banned from the U.K. again!"

Snoop was barred from entering the Britain for four years in 2006 after a bust-up at Heathrow Airport, London.

But he said in 2010 he had been invited to Britain by Prince Harry to perform at his brother Prince William's stag party.

He said on his website and Twitter feed he'd dedicated his single Wet to William and wife Kate, boasting: "When I heard that the Royal Family wanted to have me perform in celebration of Prince William's marriage, I knew I had to give them a little something. Wet is the perfect anthem for Prince William or any playa to get the club smokin.'"

