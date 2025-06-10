EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Husband 'Seething' Over Her Growing Friendship With Unlikely Pal Snoop Dogg

Country queen Reba McEntire's in the doghouse with her long-suffering beau, Rex Lynn, who's not happy she’ll be spending so much time with Snoop Dogg while filming season 28 of The Voice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lynn, 68, complained to pals that McEntire, 70, gets "distracted" anytime she goes off to do the show, a source said. The CSI: Miami alum, 68, grumbles that whenever she's filming NBC's singing competition show, she gets "too busy for loving."

"It's always 'not now' when she's running to and from the set," our insider said. "And now she'll be rubbing shoulders with Snoop.

"Rex hates to admit it but he’s jealous of Reba's close friendship with Snoop."