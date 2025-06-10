EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Husband 'Seething' Over Her Growing Friendship With Unlikely Pal Snoop Dogg
Country queen Reba McEntire's in the doghouse with her long-suffering beau, Rex Lynn, who's not happy she’ll be spending so much time with Snoop Dogg while filming season 28 of The Voice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lynn, 68, complained to pals that McEntire, 70, gets "distracted" anytime she goes off to do the show, a source said. The CSI: Miami alum, 68, grumbles that whenever she's filming NBC's singing competition show, she gets "too busy for loving."
"It's always 'not now' when she's running to and from the set," our insider said. "And now she'll be rubbing shoulders with Snoop.
"Rex hates to admit it but he’s jealous of Reba's close friendship with Snoop."
Remarkable Chemistry
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Fancy songbird and Snoop, 53, got along famously while appearing as coaches in season 26 of The Voice.
"Reba and Snoop have a camaraderie that's been described as warm and friendly," our source said.
They added: "It's obvious she has a soft spot for him. In the past, they’ve shared flirty banter on and off camera and hung out behind the scenes."
"Seeing them get along so well gets Rex's back up every time."
Career Gripe
"But Reba's just naturally flirtatious and she's interested in knowing what everybody is up to on the show. She was born a charmer, and she adores Snoop in particular."
"They have a lot in common, and she's always asking him about his painting, his sock collection and his high-school football coaching. She especially loves that he's a good husband and dad because that's so important."
The source said there is zero hanky-panky happening.
"Of course, nothing inappropriate is going on, Reba would be shocked at even the suggestion," our insider added.
Even so, Lynn finds the whole situation vexing. And he isn't the only one.
As readers know, Martha Stewart, 83, was seeing green over McEntire and the Gin and Juice rapper's flirty rapport during season 26.
Our source said: "She's definitely not going to be thrilled listening to Snoop, her friend and weed buddy, go on and on about Reba in the months to come."