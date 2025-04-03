EXCLUSIVE: Country Heavyweight Reba McEntire, 70, Is Leaving Actor Partner Rex Linn, 68, 'Seething' With Her 'Constant Proposal Knock-Backs'

Country songbird Reba McEntire hit 70 in March and found herself at a vexing crossroads – with sources saying she feels she's too young to retire, but too old to marry.

RadarOnline.com can also reveal the Queen of Country's longtime boyfriend, former CSI: Miami hunk Rex Linn, is feeling more than just antsy because she keeps putting his proposals on the back burner – and is "at the end of his tether" with her constant knockbacks.

While McEntire and her 68-year-old loverboy star in the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, a source said their domestic situation isn't always happy when they discuss their future.