EXCLUSIVE: Country Heavyweight Reba McEntire, 70, Is Leaving Actor Partner Rex Linn, 68, 'Seething' With Her 'Constant Proposal Knock-Backs'
Country songbird Reba McEntire hit 70 in March and found herself at a vexing crossroads – with sources saying she feels she's too young to retire, but too old to marry.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal the Queen of Country's longtime boyfriend, former CSI: Miami hunk Rex Linn, is feeling more than just antsy because she keeps putting his proposals on the back burner – and is "at the end of his tether" with her constant knockbacks.
While McEntire and her 68-year-old loverboy star in the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, a source said their domestic situation isn't always happy when they discuss their future.
Insiders told us the I'm a Survivor songbird gave a lukewarm answer recently when asked if she and Linn will marry, saying: "I'm fine with the way we are."
A source said: "Rex is a hopeless romantic and has poured his heart out to Reba about his vision for their future, where they slam the brakes on their careers, get married, and enjoy their good fortune away from the spotlight.
"But Reba tells Rex they are at an age where getting hitched seems silly, especially since she still has so much she wants to accomplish in her career – so it's a major point of contention."
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber's Ultimate 'Cry for Help' Revealed — Troubled Singer 'Scared to Turn Off His Webcam' As He Continues to Post Nightmarish Instagram Lives
Ironically, the You Lie singer's second marriage to her manager Narvel Blackstock imploded in 2015 after 26 years, with the singer saying their relationship had become "always business."
Our insider said: "Reba finally has her dream guy. He's in show business, but it doesn't consume him.
"But Reba sees Father Time catching up, so she's in a race to accomplish as much as she can while she's still kicking."