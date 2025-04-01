EXCLUSIVE: How Country Icon Randy Travis is Using AI to Keep His Career on Track After Being Hit With Crippling Stroke

A devastating near-fatal stroke robbed country legend Randy Travis of his voice, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the never-say-die star is STILL packing concerts with a carbon-copy singer belting out his hits.

The crafty 65-year-old music legend even released the single Where That Came From last year using sound-cloning AI to recreate his voice – and incredibly, the tune landed on the Billboard country singles chart.

"Of course, it hurts Randy greatly that he is physically unable to sing the hits his fans love, but he figures he is making lemonade out of lemons, and now he's hooked on exploring AI," a friend told us.