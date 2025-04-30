Your tip
'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson's Homeless Ex Loni Willison Seen Smoking A Cigarette and Walking The Streets In Heartbreaking New Photos — Just Days Before The Former Model Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday

Split photos of Loni Willison.
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison was seen rummaging the streets just days before her 42nd birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 30 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Loni Willison's tragic downward spiral was laid bare as she was spotted in a dire state just days before turning 42.

Still battling addiction demons, the bombshell-turned-tragic tale looked unrecognizable in photos that showed her wandering the streets with a Big Gulp in one hand and a cigarette in the other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

loni willison homeless
Source: MEGA

Willison was seen pushing a shopping cart full of trash bags and things while walking around West Hollywood.

The former actress was spotted in West Hollywood, California, holding onto a shopping cart packed with filled trash bags and multiple garbage bins.

Willison was wearing a random assortment of clothing pieces that consisted of a baseball hat, layered black shirts, grey jeans, black sneakers, and a plaid flannel tied around her waist.

loni willison homeless
Source: MEGA

The once-glamorous model wore clothing consisting of a T-shirt, baseball cap, and sneakers.

Once a model, Willison now cuts a drastically different figure – sporting a cropped haircut and frail frame as she wanders the streets of Hollywood.

She was also spotted taking a sip of soda out of a large 7-Eleven drink and smoking a cigarette.

Earlier this year, Willison – who has suffered from years of drug abuse – was seen picking up a discarded Christmas tree from the trash and placing it into her cart full of blankets and supplies.

While wearing a night gown, she was caught rummaging through garbage bins and picking out discarded items – causing her hands to appear stained with dirt and grime.

loni willison homeless
Source: MEGA

The former actress has been living on the streets while battling a drug addiction.

Willison was also seen carrying a large aerosol can in one hand, which came nearly three months after she was caught huffing paint from a brown paper bag.

In October, she was photographed while resting on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, where she sprayed Rust-Oleum paint primer out of an aerosol can and into the bag.

Willison, who now lives on the streets, originally caught the attention of the public after photos emerged of her digging through trash cans in 2018 – leaving everyone, including her ex-husband Jeremy Jackson, in disbelief.

Willison's struggles escalated after her split from Jackson in 2014, following an alleged abusive relationship.

loni willison homeless
Source: MEGA

Willison was seen drinking soda out of a 7-Eleven cup while sporting her much slimmer frame.

In late October, the Baywatch star spoke out about his ex-wife's downfall, saying she is now "gone."

Jackson, 44, had not seen his ex for four years following a heated argument that culminated in a 911 call, which effectively marked the end of their two-year marriage.

He described the pain of losing Willison as akin to the death of someone close to him, recounting his futile attempts to help her through her struggles with mental illness and addiction.

The actor claimed: "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."

loni willison homeless
Source: MEGA
During their final year together, Jackson said Willison's mental health deteriorated, manifesting in paranoia, anxiety attacks, and hallucinations that led her to believe Jackson was her enemy.

Despite Jackson's efforts to support and guide her, he claimed her condition worsened, leading to further strain on their relationship.

loni willison homeless
Source: MEGA

Willison, who was previously married to Jeremy Jackson, lit up a cigarette during the outing.

Apart from battling his own demons, Jackson said he dedicated significant resources to help Willison recover, including attending therapy sessions, medication, and seeking spiritual support.

However, his efforts proved futile as Willison's behavior became increasingly erratic and she was spotted barefoot while picking through bins in Los Angeles a few years later.

loni willisons transformation gallery
Source: MEGA

Willison's ex has talked openly about her tragic downfall, saying he 'lost the love of his life.'

Jackson added: "I lost the love of my life. I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry. I'm 44-years-old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else.

"She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."

