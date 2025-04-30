'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson's Homeless Ex Loni Willison Seen Smoking A Cigarette and Walking The Streets In Heartbreaking New Photos — Just Days Before The Former Model Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday
Loni Willison's tragic downward spiral was laid bare as she was spotted in a dire state just days before turning 42.
Still battling addiction demons, the bombshell-turned-tragic tale looked unrecognizable in photos that showed her wandering the streets with a Big Gulp in one hand and a cigarette in the other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former actress was spotted in West Hollywood, California, holding onto a shopping cart packed with filled trash bags and multiple garbage bins.
Willison was wearing a random assortment of clothing pieces that consisted of a baseball hat, layered black shirts, grey jeans, black sneakers, and a plaid flannel tied around her waist.
Once a model, Willison now cuts a drastically different figure – sporting a cropped haircut and frail frame as she wanders the streets of Hollywood.
She was also spotted taking a sip of soda out of a large 7-Eleven drink and smoking a cigarette.
Earlier this year, Willison – who has suffered from years of drug abuse – was seen picking up a discarded Christmas tree from the trash and placing it into her cart full of blankets and supplies.
While wearing a night gown, she was caught rummaging through garbage bins and picking out discarded items – causing her hands to appear stained with dirt and grime.
Willison was also seen carrying a large aerosol can in one hand, which came nearly three months after she was caught huffing paint from a brown paper bag.
In October, she was photographed while resting on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, where she sprayed Rust-Oleum paint primer out of an aerosol can and into the bag.
Willison, who now lives on the streets, originally caught the attention of the public after photos emerged of her digging through trash cans in 2018 – leaving everyone, including her ex-husband Jeremy Jackson, in disbelief.
Willison's struggles escalated after her split from Jackson in 2014, following an alleged abusive relationship.
In late October, the Baywatch star spoke out about his ex-wife's downfall, saying she is now "gone."
Jackson, 44, had not seen his ex for four years following a heated argument that culminated in a 911 call, which effectively marked the end of their two-year marriage.
He described the pain of losing Willison as akin to the death of someone close to him, recounting his futile attempts to help her through her struggles with mental illness and addiction.
The actor claimed: "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."
During their final year together, Jackson said Willison's mental health deteriorated, manifesting in paranoia, anxiety attacks, and hallucinations that led her to believe Jackson was her enemy.
Despite Jackson's efforts to support and guide her, he claimed her condition worsened, leading to further strain on their relationship.
Apart from battling his own demons, Jackson said he dedicated significant resources to help Willison recover, including attending therapy sessions, medication, and seeking spiritual support.
However, his efforts proved futile as Willison's behavior became increasingly erratic and she was spotted barefoot while picking through bins in Los Angeles a few years later.
Jackson added: "I lost the love of my life. I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry. I'm 44-years-old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else.
"She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."