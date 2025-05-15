EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Beckham Feud 'Tearing Family Apart' — And How Victoria's Boy Brooklyn Has Found 'Second Mom'

And as tensions with his parents Victoria and David Beckham continue to rise, Brooklyn appears to be drawing ever closer to wife Nicola Peltz ’s billionaire family – a shift insiders say is "tearing the Beckham family apart."

"Claudia is like a second mother to him," a source close to the 26-year-old told RadarOnline.com about his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham has found comfort in the arms of another family – and it's not his own.

Brooklyn is said to have deserted his U.K. family.

Over the years, Brooklyn has publicly expressed admiration for his mother, once calling her the "best mum in the world" in a 2021 Instagram post.

The 51-year-old former Spice Girl has often spoken about the intense protectiveness she felt over her son, describing herself as an "absolutely paranoid" mother.

Brooklyn, the eldest of Victoria and David Beckham 's four children, was born when Victoria was 24.

A source added to The Sun : "Brooklyn knows that when they have children, they will spend more time with Nelson and Claudia and be as close to them as possible, just like his own parents did with Victoria's mum and dad when they had him."

Insiders tells us if the couple have children, Brooklyn and Nicola are expected to spend more time with her parents – Claudia, 70, and business tycoon Nelson Peltz, 82 – than with the Beckhams.

Since then, Brooklyn has been spending increasing time with the Peltzes, whom he reportedly views as a source of stability and support.

The former aspiring footballer and now influencer and budding chef married Nicola, 30, in April 2022 during a lavish three-day, £3.5million wedding at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Victoria Beckham is said to be heartbroken over the feud.

The family appeared close for much of Brooklyn's youth.

He regularly supported Victoria’s fashion ventures, including sitting front row at her debut London Fashion Week show in 2018.

His wife Nicola also once wore Victoria’s designs – though not at her own wedding, where she chose a custom Valentino gown instead of a VB creation.

In recent months, however, insiders say the relationship between Brooklyn and his mother has become strained.

"He sees them as a kind of sanctuary where he can hide away if he wants to, but that is almost impossible in the Beckham family – they always seem to be on show," said a source. "There is less pressure on him in a way."

The Peltz family’s lower media profile has reportedly been a draw for Brooklyn, who has often struggled with the constant public scrutiny that comes with being a Beckham.

"Although they are billionaires, Nicola and her brothers had more of a 'normal' upbringing because they didn’t have the media intrusion," the insider explained.

Nicola's brothers – including actor Will and tech entrepreneur Diesel – have also embraced Brooklyn.

"All of Nicola’s brothers have taken to Brooklyn because he treated her so well and puts her above anything else," the source added.

"She really is the princess of that family and can do no wrong."

The couple spent last Christmas and Thanksgiving with the Peltzes, and Brooklyn is said to "absolutely love" being part of the close-knit family.

"They are very close like the Beckhams are, but for him it seems more relaxed and there’s not always the pressure to be the perfect family like there is for Brand Beckham," said the source.

Despite the growing rift, David, 50, shared a heartfelt tribute to Victoria on US Mother’s Day, posting an old photograph of her with their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy in the world," he wrote.

But behind the scenes, sources say David is increasingly concerned about the fractured relationship with his son and is hoping for reconciliation.