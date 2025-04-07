David Beckham in Shock After his Bodyguard Craig Ainsworth is Found Dead After Disappearing in Spain
David Beckham's former bodyguard has been found dead after going missing in Spain.
RadarOnline.com can reveal former Royal Marine Craig Ainsworth posted a haunting "last message" in his final days, adding to the mystery behind his death.
Ainsworth's mom, Sally, revealed the tragic news in a weekend social media post after launching an urgent appeal for information about the missing war veteran.
She previously revealed that her son, who was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, had "posted a last message on Facebook to say goodbye."
Sally wrote: "Craig has been found.
"With the greatest sadness, the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD."
She published a photo of him in military uniform, saying: "RIP Craig."
It is not clear yet where exactly he was found and how he died.
Ainsworth, believed to have been aged 40 when he died, worked for the Beckhams from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in London's Holland Park.
The former Marine, from north London, was hired to protect the Beckhams via U.S. security firm Gavin De Becker.
He also protected the likes of Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Just days before his death, an agonizing message understood to be posted by the former bodyguard appeared on Facebook.
The post read, "Goodbye, Beautiful People. To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist; that is all.
"For most of you, this will come as a shock, but I've been in the most tremendous pain for the past four years since lockdown destroyed everything I had built, and I lost some genuinely amazing humans I was proud to call friends and colleagues."
Apologizing to friends and relatives and his "Royal Marine brothers," he added: "Please don’t be mad or sad, I'm free now.
"You guys were the light that kept me going all this time, words are primitive when it comes to how grateful I am for you all.
"I lived the life of ten men. I lived with a pure heart and good intentions. Certainly not a perfect person, but I lived life, that's for sure."
The post even talked about his funeral arrangements: "I do not want a funeral. At all. Cremate my body and throw the ashes in the sea.
"Also, please do not post about what a good guy I was or any of that nonsense. If you haven't been there for me the past few years, stole from me, finessed me, or if I simply wasn’t worth the effort alive, please don't pretend now.
"There's nothing worse than a traitor's remorse."
Ainsworth had to pass several tests, including being pepper-sprayed in the eyes and tackling an MMA fighter in the dark, to become a bodyguard.
And before joining the Beckhams, he had to sign a 50-year non-disclosure agreement.
He spoke about the couple after the Netflix series on Beckham came out, saying: "David was charming. Victoria kept to herself, she would be with the kids or working.
"With the spotlight they have been under, their kids are well-behaved. To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right."