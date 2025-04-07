Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > David Beckham

David Beckham in Shock After his Bodyguard Craig Ainsworth is Found Dead After Disappearing in Spain

Photo of David Beckham
Source: MEGA/@SallyAinsworth;FACEBOOK

David Beckham's ex-bodyguard Craig Ainsworth has been found dead after posting a 'farewell message' on Facebook saying 'don't be sad, I'm free now.'.

April 7 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

David Beckham's former bodyguard has been found dead after going missing in Spain.

RadarOnline.com can reveal former Royal Marine Craig Ainsworth posted a haunting "last message" in his final days, adding to the mystery behind his death.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Ainsworth worked for the Beckhams from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in London's Holland Park.

Article continues below advertisement

Ainsworth's mom, Sally, revealed the tragic news in a weekend social media post after launching an urgent appeal for information about the missing war veteran.

She previously revealed that her son, who was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, had "posted a last message on Facebook to say goodbye."

Sally wrote: "Craig has been found.

"With the greatest sadness, the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD."

She published a photo of him in military uniform, saying: "RIP Craig."

It is not clear yet where exactly he was found and how he died.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @SallyAinsworth;FACEBOOK

Ainsworth's mom Sally published a photo of her son in military uniform, saying 'RIP Craig'.

Article continues below advertisement

Ainsworth, believed to have been aged 40 when he died, worked for the Beckhams from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in London's Holland Park.

The former Marine, from north London, was hired to protect the Beckhams via U.S. security firm Gavin De Becker.

He also protected the likes of Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Just days before his death, an agonizing message understood to be posted by the former bodyguard appeared on Facebook.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The bodyguard praised David, and wife Victoria, for raising their kids correctly in a Netflix series about the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

The post read, "Goodbye, Beautiful People. To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist; that is all.

"For most of you, this will come as a shock, but I've been in the most tremendous pain for the past four years since lockdown destroyed everything I had built, and I lost some genuinely amazing humans I was proud to call friends and colleagues."

Apologizing to friends and relatives and his "Royal Marine brothers," he added: "Please don’t be mad or sad, I'm free now.

Article continues below advertisement

"You guys were the light that kept me going all this time, words are primitive when it comes to how grateful I am for you all.

"I lived the life of ten men. I lived with a pure heart and good intentions. Certainly not a perfect person, but I lived life, that's for sure."

The post even talked about his funeral arrangements: "I do not want a funeral. At all. Cremate my body and throw the ashes in the sea.

"Also, please do not post about what a good guy I was or any of that nonsense. If you haven't been there for me the past few years, stole from me, finessed me, or if I simply wasn’t worth the effort alive, please don't pretend now.

"There's nothing worse than a traitor's remorse."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama in 'Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Marriage' — By Returning to Couples' Therapy

Split photo of Luigi Mangione and Ted Kaczynski

EXCLUSIVE: 'Unabomber 2.0': How UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione Idolized Ted Kaczynski

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Ainsworth also worked for Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Johnny Depp and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Ainsworth had to pass several tests, including being pepper-sprayed in the eyes and tackling an MMA fighter in the dark, to become a bodyguard.

And before joining the Beckhams, he had to sign a 50-year non-disclosure agreement.

He spoke about the couple after the Netflix series on Beckham came out, saying: "David was charming. Victoria kept to herself, she would be with the kids or working.

"With the spotlight they have been under, their kids are well-behaved. To have that level of fame and maintain their family unit, they must be doing something right."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.