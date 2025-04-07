David Beckham in Shock After his Bodyguard Craig Ainsworth is Found Dead After Disappearing in Spain

Ainsworth's mom, Sally, revealed the tragic news in a weekend social media post after launching an urgent appeal for information about the missing war veteran.

She previously revealed that her son, who was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, had "posted a last message on Facebook to say goodbye."

Sally wrote: "Craig has been found.

"With the greatest sadness, the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD."

She published a photo of him in military uniform, saying: "RIP Craig."

It is not clear yet where exactly he was found and how he died.