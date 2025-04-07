Funeral Plans for Val Kilmer 'On Hold' As Family Mourns Death of 'Top Gun' Icon After Brutal Throat Cancer Fight

Kilmer's daughter Mercedes, 33, announced the passing of her famous father from pneumonia. He was 65.

Since then, his family has been busy making arrangements and finalizing his legacy. Mercedes and her brother, Jack, 29, are handling the funeral arrangements, but have yet to make their plans publicly known.

After several days of silence, Mercedes, Jack, and their mother, Kilmer's ex-wife Joanne Whalley, finally issued a statement.

It read: "Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father's memory. We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated."

The statement concluded by asking for some time alone: "At this time, we would like to grieve privately."