EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer Feared to Have Contracted Deadly Throat Cancer From ORAL SEX and NOT Chain-Smoking – Just Like Ex-Ladykiller Michael Douglas
Ill-informed ghouls have blitzed websites with outlandish claims late ladies' man Val Kilmer fell victim to his bed-hopping former wild ways.
The cranks have posted baseless observations the throat cancer that ended his money-spinning movie career was triggered by oral sex – just like fellow star Michael Douglas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Tinseltown heartbreaker was linked to some of the biggest names in Hollywood over the years.
His list of conquests read like a Hollywood who's who and included Cher, Lesley Ann Warren, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie, Daryl Hannah, and Ellen Barkin. Kilmer was married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 to 1996.
Woon wrote on a social media page dedicated to movies: "Kilmer legit got cancer from locking lips with all this line of leading ladies down the years."
Jimbo added: "Guy had no bedposts left due to all the notches he carved into them. That's where that throat cancer came from. Same as Michael Dogulas."
And TommyJo commented: "Is there a woman in Hollywood the dude didn't sleep with? Hard not to conclude the cancer came from all that oral sex."
Douglas blamed a cancerous tumor that developed in his throat on his sex life.
The star, now 80, revealed in 2013 that the cancer was caused by a sexually transmitted disease.
"Without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV (human papillomavirus)," he said. "I did worry if the stress caused by my son's incarceration didn't help trigger it. But it's a sexually transmitted disease that causes cancer."
The two-time Oscar winner revealed in 2010 that he was battling with stage-four cancer, but beat the disease thanks to chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
His son Cameron was serving a 10-year prison sentence for drug possession and dealing.
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Price-Checked Official Royal Store Before Landing on Costs for Her Goop-Style Product Range' — 'She Didn't Want to be Cheaper than King Charles!'
Douglas added: "I have to check in regularly, now it's every six months, but I'm more than two years clear," he said.
"And with this kind of cancer, 95% of the time it doesn't come back."
Research studies from Malmö University's Faculty of Odontology in Sweden and in The New England Journal of Medicine in the US both suggest a correlation between oral sex and throat cancer.
HPV infection is also the cause of 99 percent of cases of cervical cancer, according to studies cited by the UK’s NHS.
The Top Gun icon Kilmer died aged 65 after living in agony for years following his throat cancer battle.
His daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed he passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 1, from complications of pneumonia following a string of brutal health issues linked to his breathing after his body was ravaged by years of chain smoking, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 after spitting up blood and endured extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a tracheotomy – which left him with permanent vocal damage and using a voice box to talk.
He was declared cancer-free in 2016 but continued to face huge health challenges related to his breathing and inability to exercise.