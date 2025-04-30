Spicy Comeback: The Spice Girls Are Set to 'Reunite' for 30th Anniversary — But Will Be Missing One Vital Member

Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, has set up a secret meeting with Simon Fuller, the band's ex-manager and American Idol creator, to get the wheels in motion with hopes of nailing down a world tour.

However, Victoria Beckham, 51, has already informed Horner, 52, and the rest of the record-breaking group — Mel B, 49, Emma Bunton, 49, and Mel C, 51 — it’s likely she will be involved, as she's continuing to focus on her fashion brand.

A source said: "There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and has had other things going on, preventing her from saying yes.

"Nothing is yet confirmed, but Geri and Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.

"Unfortunately, Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing.

"She would always want to honor the girls' history."