Celebrity > Victoria Beckham

Spicy Comeback: The Spice Girls Are Set to 'Reunite' for 30th Anniversary — But Will Be Missing One Vital Member

Photo of The Spice Girls
Source: MEGA

The Spice Girls are set to reunite for their 30th anniversary — but there's a major catch, as one member is a huge doubt.

April 30 2025, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

The Spice Girls are ready to reunite for their 30th Anniversary — except one vital member will be missing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British girlband is plotting a comeback to celebrate the milestone after years of speculation.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham has indicated it's extremely unlikely she will be part of the reunion.

Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, has set up a secret meeting with Simon Fuller, the band's ex-manager and American Idol creator, to get the wheels in motion with hopes of nailing down a world tour.

However, Victoria Beckham, 51, has already informed Horner, 52, and the rest of the record-breaking group — Mel B, 49, Emma Bunton, 49, and Mel C, 51 — it’s likely she will be involved, as she's continuing to focus on her fashion brand.

A source said: "There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and has had other things going on, preventing her from saying yes.

"Nothing is yet confirmed, but Geri and Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.

"Unfortunately, Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing.

"She would always want to honor the girls' history."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Horner is plotting the comeback in Miami when her F1 boss husband Christian is competing in this weekend's Grand Prix.

Horner's meeting with music mogul Fuller will take place in Miami where her husband, Red Bull F1 boss Christian, is preparing for the latest race in the F1 calendar. Fuller has received an invite from Red Bull to attend.

The source added: "If Simon were to get involved, this would absolutely take any tour to the next level."

The band's debut single, Wannabe, was released in 1996 and propelled them to global fame.

They last toured in 1999, minus "Posh Spice" Beckham, selling out stadium shows in the UK and Ireland, and making $6million each.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Spice Girls' last notable performance as a five-piece came at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

It came seven years after they last performed at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Mel C has been hinting at plans for a 2026 reunion.

Speaking in March, she said: "We have to do something special

"Obviously I can’t say too much, but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!"

And Mel B has been pleading for those involved to make it happen.

Speaking in 2023, she said: "I'm always saying we're going on tour tomorrow or next week, but you know there's four other girls that have to kind of get together, and you know..."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Simon Fuller will be meeting Horner in Miami to nail down plans for a reunion.

But Horner, promoting her new novel, stayed more coy when asked last week about a reunion.

She said: "I love the Spice Girls as a whole movement, the tribe of us, and the individual members.”

The Spice Girls sold more than 100million records and had nine U.K. number one singles in their original four-year run before Horner quit.

Fuller later went on to manage the careers of Beckham and her soccer star husband David Beckham, before parting ways with them in 2018.

