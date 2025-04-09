EXCLUSIVE: MSNBC Motor-Mouth Rachel Maddow 'Locked in Bitter Behind-the-Scenes War' With Network's New Head Honcho Rebecca Kutler

Open warfare has erupted at MSNBC as RadarOnline.com can reveal the floundering left-wing news network's biggest star, Rachel Maddow, is locked in a bitter power struggle with new honcho Rebecca Kutler – and it could end with Maddow's head on the chopping block.

With the country making a dramatic shift to the political right, MSNBC has become a minefield for its once popular stars.

And while Maddow boosted ratings after shifting from a Mondays-only schedule to five days a week after Donald Trump's election victory, she's still said to be pushing the envelope by skipping meetings with Kutler, going off-script on-air, and privately threatening to blow things up if she doesn't get her way.