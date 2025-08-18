EXCLUSIVE: The Controversial Rule That Means Estranged Brothers Princes William and Harry Will NEVER Get Their Hands on Princess Diana’s Ancestral Home

Althorp House, a sprawling 90-room mansion set across 13,500 acres, is currently in the hands of Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, 60.

Despite the immense public interest in the property, inheritance rules dictate that the estate passes to the eldest male heir, meaning it is set to go to Charles' only son, Louis Spencer, 20, rather than his older daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, 32.

The rule – a tradition observed by many aristocratic families – effectively bars Diana's sons from ever owning the home themselves, even though they inherited other parts of her estate.

A source said: "The rules couldn’t be clearer. Althorp has always gone to the eldest son. Charles holds it now, and Louis will inherit next. William and Harry being Diana's sons doesn't alter that tradition."