Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Controversial Rule That Means Estranged Brothers Princes William and Harry Will NEVER Get Their Hands on Princess Diana’s Ancestral Home

Photo of Prince William, Harry and Althorp House
Source: MEGA

A controversial rule barred William and Harry from inheriting Princess Diana's ancestral home.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry has moaned to friends about Althorp House: "It will always be my mother's home, but it will never be mine."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal exile's whinge comes as he and his future king brother, Prince William, face a long-standing family tradition that will prevent both estranged siblings from ever inheriting the Northamptonshire estate where their mother, Princess Diana – who died aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car smash – was raised.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside The Althorp House

Photo of Althorp House
Source: MEGA

The Althorp House is the former home of Diana Princess of Wales and where she is buried.

Althorp House, a sprawling 90-room mansion set across 13,500 acres, is currently in the hands of Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, 60.

Despite the immense public interest in the property, inheritance rules dictate that the estate passes to the eldest male heir, meaning it is set to go to Charles' only son, Louis Spencer, 20, rather than his older daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, 32.

The rule – a tradition observed by many aristocratic families – effectively bars Diana's sons from ever owning the home themselves, even though they inherited other parts of her estate.

A source said: "The rules couldn’t be clearer. Althorp has always gone to the eldest son. Charles holds it now, and Louis will inherit next. William and Harry being Diana's sons doesn't alter that tradition."

Article continues below advertisement

Diana's Brother's Son Will Get The House

Photo of Earl Charles Spencer
Source: MEGA

Diana's brother will pass Althorp to his son Louis Spencer, not her sons.

Althorp remains a public attraction, with the house and grounds open during the summer months.

The estate is renowned for its palatial library, complete with wooden floors, cream walls lined with books, red armchairs and elaborate chandeliers.

Multiple dining rooms and a picture gallery display art collected over generations.

Charles, who lives at Althorp with his girlfriend Cat Jarman, also maintains an active Instagram account for fans to follow the estate’s day-to-day life.

The property also houses Princess Diana's final resting place, a small island in the ornamental Round Oval Lake at the center of the grounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Prince Harry, Archie and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry wanted to lie by his mother, but the Spencer legacy said no.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry recounts visiting the grave with his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, noting: "The boat got stuck in the mud. Thankfully, my uncle gave us a little push."

Harry has expressed a wish to be buried near his mother, but this request was not granted, and he has instead chosen Frogmore House, where he and Markle held their 2018 wedding reception and where their son, Prince Archie, spent his first months.

The duke describes Frogmore as "tranquil" and cites the setting as his primary reason for selecting it.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Pal Fuels Rift With Royal Family By Blasting 'Ridiculous Double Standards' of The Firm

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Forest Lodge

Prince William Breaks Royal Tradition: No More Castles for Future King and Princess of Wales — as He Moves into 'Forever' Family Home

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Althorp’s legacy bypasses William and Harry completely.

Earl Charles has six children from three marriages.

With his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, he had four children—Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza, Lady Amelia, and Louis.

He later married Caroline Freud, with whom he had Edmund, 22, and Larain, 19.

Charles also shares a youngest daughter with ex-wife Karen Spencer.

A source close to them said: "Keeping Althorp in the family is a deeply rooted tradition that will not be altered to satisfy Harry or even William when he becomes king.

The Spencers value their heritage, and Althorp has always been more than a home – it's a legacy that follows a very precise line.

The estate itself will not pass to William and Harry, but its public profile and Diana's resting place continue to attract worldwide interest.

For the Spencer family, the succession rules maintain the property within the direct male line, safeguarding centuries of tradition even as the monarchy evolves."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.