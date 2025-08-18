EXCLUSIVE: The Controversial Rule That Means Estranged Brothers Princes William and Harry Will NEVER Get Their Hands on Princess Diana’s Ancestral Home
Prince Harry has moaned to friends about Althorp House: "It will always be my mother's home, but it will never be mine."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal exile's whinge comes as he and his future king brother, Prince William, face a long-standing family tradition that will prevent both estranged siblings from ever inheriting the Northamptonshire estate where their mother, Princess Diana – who died aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car smash – was raised.
Inside The Althorp House
Althorp House, a sprawling 90-room mansion set across 13,500 acres, is currently in the hands of Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, 60.
Despite the immense public interest in the property, inheritance rules dictate that the estate passes to the eldest male heir, meaning it is set to go to Charles' only son, Louis Spencer, 20, rather than his older daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, 32.
The rule – a tradition observed by many aristocratic families – effectively bars Diana's sons from ever owning the home themselves, even though they inherited other parts of her estate.
A source said: "The rules couldn’t be clearer. Althorp has always gone to the eldest son. Charles holds it now, and Louis will inherit next. William and Harry being Diana's sons doesn't alter that tradition."
Diana's Brother's Son Will Get The House
Althorp remains a public attraction, with the house and grounds open during the summer months.
The estate is renowned for its palatial library, complete with wooden floors, cream walls lined with books, red armchairs and elaborate chandeliers.
Multiple dining rooms and a picture gallery display art collected over generations.
Charles, who lives at Althorp with his girlfriend Cat Jarman, also maintains an active Instagram account for fans to follow the estate’s day-to-day life.
The property also houses Princess Diana's final resting place, a small island in the ornamental Round Oval Lake at the center of the grounds.
In his memoir, Spare, Harry recounts visiting the grave with his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, noting: "The boat got stuck in the mud. Thankfully, my uncle gave us a little push."
Harry has expressed a wish to be buried near his mother, but this request was not granted, and he has instead chosen Frogmore House, where he and Markle held their 2018 wedding reception and where their son, Prince Archie, spent his first months.
The duke describes Frogmore as "tranquil" and cites the setting as his primary reason for selecting it.
Earl Charles has six children from three marriages.
With his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, he had four children—Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza, Lady Amelia, and Louis.
He later married Caroline Freud, with whom he had Edmund, 22, and Larain, 19.
Charles also shares a youngest daughter with ex-wife Karen Spencer.
A source close to them said: "Keeping Althorp in the family is a deeply rooted tradition that will not be altered to satisfy Harry or even William when he becomes king.
The Spencers value their heritage, and Althorp has always been more than a home – it's a legacy that follows a very precise line.
The estate itself will not pass to William and Harry, but its public profile and Diana's resting place continue to attract worldwide interest.
For the Spencer family, the succession rules maintain the property within the direct male line, safeguarding centuries of tradition even as the monarchy evolves."