EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Boasts Her DMs Are 'Packed With Messages From Famous Men' With Offers to Fly Her to Exotic Locations for Dates

"Her Instagram DMs are packed with messages from famous men trying to get in contact with her. They offer her trips to Europe to see them or take her on a date, but she’s not the kind of person who does that," the source claimed.

"Some of them are very insistent and have even tried to find her address to send her flowers, but she always refuses."

Since her breakup from Davino, 42, Sweeney has been linked to her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, actor Orlando Bloom, and NFL legend Tom Brady. But she's been playing the field and keeping her options open, making Sweeney Hollywood's most eligible bachelorette.