EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Boasts Her DMs Are 'Packed With Messages From Famous Men' With Offers to Fly Her to Exotic Locations for Dates
Sydney Sweeney is one of the hottest women in Hollywood, and she knows it, as evidenced by the number of famous men blowing up her DM's, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Hollywood hunks are shooting their shot with the Euphoria star, 27, who finally hit the singles market for the first time in nearly seven years after her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino in March.
Hot Commodity
"Her Instagram DMs are packed with messages from famous men trying to get in contact with her. They offer her trips to Europe to see them or take her on a date, but she’s not the kind of person who does that," the source claimed.
"Some of them are very insistent and have even tried to find her address to send her flowers, but she always refuses."
Since her breakup from Davino, 42, Sweeney has been linked to her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, actor Orlando Bloom, and NFL legend Tom Brady. But she's been playing the field and keeping her options open, making Sweeney Hollywood's most eligible bachelorette.
Near Love-Triangle
The gaze of every single man at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's glitzy Venice nuptials in late June was fixed on Sweeney, who donned a series of plunging dresses while attending the various festivities.
By the final day, Bloom, 48, was photographed exploring the city alongside the Americana actress, with Brady, 48, tagging along as a third wheel.
"She's playing down the possibility of romance with either of them," a source told RadarOnline.com at the time, as Sweeney was "flattered" by the flirty attention amid chats and dances at the wedding celebrations.
"She's stayed in touch with Tom, but she may choose to keep him in the friend zone, along with Orlando. Time will tell," the insider claimed.
Controversial Jeans Campaign Raises Sweeney's Profile
Sweeney's much-debated American Eagle Outfitters denim campaign with a play on the word "jeans" had some wokesters on the left call out the actress for alleged "Nazi propaganda." However, the Echo Valley star gained new admirers outside of Hollywood after it was revealed the movie star is a registered Republican in Florida, where she owns a mansion in Key West.
"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there," President Donald Trump crowed in an August 4 Truth Social post on August 4, even though he spelled her first name wrong.
"It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sidney," he added.
Senator Ted Cruz also raved over Sweeney's stunning looks while defending her from the "woke mob" in a post on X, writing, "Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women."
New Bond Girl?
Sweeney may not have time to catch up with any of the Hollywood stars sliding into her DMs due to her busy schedule and a coveted role that may be coming her way.
"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond," an insider confirmed about Sweeney's starring in the next 007 film.
Director Denis Villeneuve is helming the sure-fire blockbuster, and he and Sweeney have hung out several times.
"Denis has admired her stratospheric rise and believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernizing the franchise," the source said.
Bezos, 61, is also a fan of Sweeney, as evidenced by her scoring an invitation to his blowout Italian wedding. The Amazon founder already had the rights to the existing 007 catalogue through his purchase of MGM Studios, but the billionaire gained "creative" control of the franchise and its future output in February. That means he'll have a hand in the casting process.