Howard Stern's 'Secret New Deal' Exposed: Shock Jock 'Signs Monster Payday' Contract With SiriusXM — As Rumors His Iconic Show Is Getting Axed Continue to Swirl
Howard Stern has "signed" a brand new deal to continue his media empire.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shock jock has signed a "monster payday" contract with SiriusXM as rumors swirl his iconic show is getting axed.
Howard's New Deal
As rumors continue to swirl about Stern's gig, Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, reported how the shock jock signed a brand new contract "two weeks ago."
The radio king allegedly signed "another monster payday" that will keep him on the satellite radio after his current contract ends.
"He’s already done the deal," one insider confirmed. "All this talk about him being fired or canceled? It's pure theater."
Stern, who hasn't confirmed or denied any of the rumors regarding his future, posted a cryptic video to his Instagram account suggesting he will finally spill on his future.
In a 45-second clip shared on Instagram, video clips of recent headlines about Stern, a narrator admits: "Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on — or who to trust."
The voiceover continues: "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2."
Stern's Career Coming To An End?
In early August, it was reported Stern's show on SiriusXM was on its way to getting cut.
The insider said: "Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it.
"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."
According to the insider, despite the radio host having a legendary career spanning over many decades, his loyal fans shouldn't expect him to return to the platform.
"As far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary," the source explained.
Retirement Plans?
With his career plans up in the air still, Stern is reportedly exploring opportunities with major streaming platforms such as HBO or Netflix in a bid to end his career "on his own terms."
The source explained: "And now if the fallout continues with Sirius, he has made roads elsewhere to potentially do something with HBO or Netflix. It is not all bad if this goes bad. His story isn't done.
"Because he wants it to all end on his own terms. He believes he deserves that for all that he has done in the medium."
Besides a new place to continue his legacy, retirement rumors have also been swirling.
According to a Daily News source: "Howard feels like he has gone as far as he can go, and wants to go out on a high note."