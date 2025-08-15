Howard Stern To Finally Address Rumors Iconic SiriusXM Radio Show Has Been 'Canceled' — As Shock Jock Desperately Trying to 'Stay On The Air' After $500M Contract Ends
Howard Stern has promised to address the growing speculation that he has been canned from his long-running gig on SiriusXM, RadarOnline.com can report.
The "King of All Media" is reportedly ready to reveal if he's about to give up his throne.
Stern's current five-year $500 million contract is set to expire at the end of 2025.
As questions continue to swirl over the future of his satellite radio show, Stern released a video tease on social media revealing he will talk when he returns from his extended summer break.
In a 45-second clip shared on Instagram, video clips of recent headlines surrounding the 71-year-old, a narrator admits: "Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on — or who to trust."
The voiceover continues: "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2."
Fans Weigh In
In the comments section, fans shared their theories for Stern's future – and warned they may cancel their subscriptions if SiriusXM does pull the plug.
One person said: "Stern isn't going anywhere, he will leave when he wants. He is the sole reason 33 million people pay to listen.
Another agreed: "I really don’t see the appeal to Sirius(XM) without Howard."
While one person seemed ready to say goodbye: "The show hasn't been very good since the early-2010s. And now, since COVID, it's a podcast with (seemingly) very little effort put into it."
Stern Lives On
However, RadarOnline.com has learned if this is the end of The Howard Stern Show on satellite, it's not necessarily the end of Howard Stern.
A source has revealed that a "pumped up" Stern is ready to "prove people wrong again" and is confident he is still "the best" at what he does. The broadcaster is said to be now weighing his new options.
The insider said: "He is in a bring-it-on mind frame right now. Howard likes what he likes and though he could be bitter on how things are going, it isn't anything new to him.
"He also isn't blaming things on his age; the world has changed. He has changed himself. If he didn't, he would have been gone a long time ago.
"It is true, he doesn't like the uptick of podcasts, where everyone can be on the radio, he just thinks he is the best and there is a lot to learn from him rather than throwing him away."
Outside Opportunities
Stern is reportedly exploring opportunities with major streaming platforms such as HBO or Netflix in a bid to end his career "on his own terms."
The source explained: "All this unknown is music to Howard's ears. He thrives in this element of the unknown. He needs to deal with a personal bad guy in the situation. In the past it was NBC, just watch his movie.
"Then it was Simon Cowell. Look at the fallout of AGT and now the honeymoon might be over with Sirius after almost 20 years, but he still wants to figure something out to stay, especially for his team that would mostly be affected.
The insider insisted Stern's story isn't done before adding: "He wants it to all end on his own terms. He believes he deserves that for all that he has done in the medium."