Howard Stern To Finally Address Rumors Iconic SiriusXM Radio Show Has Been 'Canceled' — As Shock Jock Desperately Trying to 'Stay On The Air' After $500M Contract Ends

However, RadarOnline.com has learned if this is the end of The Howard Stern Show on satellite, it's not necessarily the end of Howard Stern.

A source has revealed that a "pumped up" Stern is ready to "prove people wrong again" and is confident he is still "the best" at what he does. The broadcaster is said to be now weighing his new options.

The insider said: "He is in a bring-it-on mind frame right now. Howard likes what he likes and though he could be bitter on how things are going, it isn't anything new to him.

"He also isn't blaming things on his age; the world has changed. He has changed himself. If he didn't, he would have been gone a long time ago.

"It is true, he doesn't like the uptick of podcasts, where everyone can be on the radio, he just thinks he is the best and there is a lot to learn from him rather than throwing him away."