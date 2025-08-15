Tristan Rogers Dead at 79: 'General Hospital' Icon Dies After Lung Cancer Battle — as Soap's Executive Producer Pays Tribute To Actor In Heartbreaking Message
Tristan Rogers, best known for his longtime role on General Hospital, has died at the age of 79 one month after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The TV star's death was confirmed by his manager, Meryl Soodak, who touched on Rogers' impact on the industry and how much playing Robert Scorpio on the iconic soap opera meant to him.
Rogers 'Loved' His Role On 'General Hospital'
"He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing," Soodak said of the role, which Rogers began playing in 1980. "He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge.
"He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family."
Soodak revealed the role of Scorpio "meant everything" to Rogers.
The show's Executive Producer, Frank Valentini, also responded to the tragic news in an emotional statement.
Rogers And His Robert Scorpio Impact
He said: "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio).
"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace."
The Emmy winner, born in Melbourne, found himself modeling and acting in commercials before he left his mark on the soap opera, as he previously admitted, he was taking any gig to make cash.
"As far as I was concerned, it was a way to make a bit of money. That’s all," Rogers told Soap.com in 2022.
After appearing on some soaps in Australia, Rogers moved to America and snagged the role of Scorpio.
Rogers recalled of his impact on the program: "I didn’t know at the time the importance of General Hospital; it was just one more job for me,” he told Soap Opera Digest.
"But it was really exciting to be fresh off the boat and walk into this role. Of course, after that, everywhere I went, people would go, 'You're on General Hospital? That's the hottest thing in the country! You're working with Luke and Laura? Oh, my God!’ I got caught up in the General Hospital tidal wave and just got swept away by it.”
Luke and Laura were played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis, respectively.
Another 'General Hospital' Star Dead
Rogers is survived by his wife, Teresa Parkerson, and children, Sara and Cale.
General Hospital lost another member of their family just three months ago as Denise Alexander, best remembered for her iconic role as Lesley Webber, passed away on March 5, at the age of 85.
Valentini was on hand again to remember another legendary cast member, as he said at the time: "I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander's passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber, one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television, for nearly five decades."
He concluded: "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace."
Alexander also appeared on another notable soap opera, Days of Our Lives.