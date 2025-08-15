Tristan Rogers Dead at 79: 'General Hospital' Icon Dies After Lung Cancer Battle — as Soap's Executive Producer Pays Tribute To Actor In Heartbreaking Message

"He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing," Soodak said of the role, which Rogers began playing in 1980. "He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge.

"He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family."

Soodak revealed the role of Scorpio "meant everything" to Rogers.

The show's Executive Producer, Frank Valentini, also responded to the tragic news in an emotional statement.