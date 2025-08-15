EXCLUSIVE: Tim Buckley's Biggest Torments Revealed — 50 Years After His Heroin and Morphine Overdose Robbed World of 'Misunderstood and Angry' Musical Genius

Before his tragic demise, the late 1960s and early '70s saw Buckley push boundaries.

Tim Buckley died 50 years ago following a heroin and morphine overdose at 28, and RadarOnline.com can reveal how he lived a life of torment, as he remains a figure of musical obsession and myth for millions of fans.

Collaborating with Larry Beckett on his album Starsailor, he overdubbed 16 vocal tracks, harmonizing with himself and experimenting with tape manipulation, while Lee Underwood's guitar and John Balkin's bass guided his improvisations.

"He was in complete control. Any question he was asked, he had the answer," Beckett said.

The album's centerpiece, Song To The Siren, became the definitive marker of Buckley's experimental legacy.

Even as Buckley toured small jazz clubs with his Starsailor ensemble, audience reactions were often muted. Beckett remembers him greeting the crowd: "'Good evening, lobos.'"

He meant these people had no brains, and they were not going to like this music.

He had only contempt for them.