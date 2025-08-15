Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Boasts Prince Andrew Is 'A lot of Fun to Be With,' Author Claims — As Prez and Disgraced Royal's Connection Links Back to Pedo Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump and Prince Andrew were reportedly once buddies.

Aug. 15 2025, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Donald Trump once praised Britain's disgraced Prince Andrew, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite the president's adamant denials that he ever knew the royal.

Andrew and Trump also had a mutual friend in common – convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The two also had a mutual connection with Jeffrey Epstein

During a 2019 trip to London, President Trump was asked about Andrew's scandalous lifestyle. The president replied: "I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story," before doubling down with "I don’t know him, no."

However, the two have been seen in several pics together, and in the explosive new Andrew biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, royal historian Andrew Lownie reveals the pair's relationship dates back at least twenty years, including the visit to Trump’s Palm Beach home in February 2000.

"In October 2000 both of them had attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume party," Lownie wrote. "At which Trump was quoted as saying of Andrew, 'He’s not pretentious … He’s a lot of fun to be with.'"

That same year, Lownie alleges Trump handed Prince Andrew a list of masseuses after the pair engaged in a lewd conversation about "p----."

RadarOnline.com reached out to Trump's team regarding the allegations made in the book.

Trump and Epstein were said to be good friends

Andrew and Trump had another friend in common – Epstein.

A bombshell image exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com shows the then-53-year-old property tycoon hosting the accused sex trafficker, along with his madam Ghislaine Maxwell, then 38, Prince Andrew, then 39; and Trump's future wife Melania, then 29, at Mar-a-Lago on February 12, 2000.

The gathering occurred the same year Trump claimed to have cut ties with Epstein — for allegedly targeting and "stealing" underage Virginia Giuffre from his spa.

The photo confirms major figures in Epstein's world were present at the same event in Mar-a-Lago — months after Giuffre, then just 15, says she was first recruited into Epstein's circle at the very same club.

The image also seems to silence Trump's emphatic claim he never met the royal outcast, who is still in royal exile over his shameful relationship with Epstein.

Accusations Against Andrew

Britain's Prince Andrew, seen here with Virginia Giuffre and Maxwell.

The image was first published in the book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales by investigative journalist Dylan Howard.

Giuffre's story, detailed in Howard's Dead Men Tell No Tales, revealed she was approached at the Mar-a-Lago spa by a "strikingly beautiful woman" — Maxwell — who offered her work with a wealthy man who "was always on the lookout for a new masseuse."

"I agreed," Giuffre wrote in her diary about the incident. "It sounded like the legit break I had been wanting."

Her father, concerned but convinced, dropped her off for her first visit to Epstein's mansion.

"He came across as a nice guy," he later said. "I had no idea what he would end up doing. If I had known differently, I would never have let her work there."

Andrew has given up his royal life.

Shamed Andrew has come under huge fire for his relationship with the pedophile financier.

In 2022, he settled a multi-million dollar claim with Giuffre. He later stepped down from royal duties and public life and claimed he never met her.

Andrew agreed to settle the claim without admitting liability – and has previously strenuously denied all allegations against him.

