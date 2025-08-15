EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Boasts Prince Andrew Is 'A lot of Fun to Be With,' Author Claims — As Prez and Disgraced Royal's Connection Links Back to Pedo Jeffrey Epstein

During a 2019 trip to London, President Trump was asked about Andrew's scandalous lifestyle. The president replied: "I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story," before doubling down with "I don’t know him, no."

However, the two have been seen in several pics together, and in the explosive new Andrew biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, royal historian Andrew Lownie reveals the pair's relationship dates back at least twenty years, including the visit to Trump’s Palm Beach home in February 2000.

"In October 2000 both of them had attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume party," Lownie wrote. "At which Trump was quoted as saying of Andrew, 'He’s not pretentious … He’s a lot of fun to be with.'"

That same year, Lownie alleges Trump handed Prince Andrew a list of masseuses after the pair engaged in a lewd conversation about "p----."

