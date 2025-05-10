Beloved 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' Star Denise Alexander Dead at 85

The news of Alexander's death led to an outpouring of tributes from the television community.

Showrunner Frank Valentini shared his condolences on X: "I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander's passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber - one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television - for nearly five decades."

He continued: "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace."