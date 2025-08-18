Patrick Swayze's Last Days: 'Dirty Dancing' Icon 'Knew He Was a Dead Man Walking' — His Tragic Cancer Battle Remembered on What Would’ve Been His 73rd Birthday

Even Swayze's doctors were blunt with their diagnosis, telling the Road House star, "you can go ahead and treat it and be as aggressive as you want, but do think about getting your affairs in order sooner rather than later."

Despite the hopelessness of the situation, Niemi said "every ounce of energy we had (went) into helping him live."

In his first interview since his diagnosis, the native Texan told Barbara Walters, "I've never been one to run from a challenge" in regard to his disease.

When asked if he was scared, he confessed: "I don't know. I will be so either truthful or stupid as to say no. But then I immediately, when I say that, I have to say yes, I am.

"You can bet that I'm going through hell. And I've only seen the beginning of it."