EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Behind Tom Cruise's Decision to Reject President Trump's Kennedy Center Honors — 'He Doesn't Want to Alienate a Large Part of His Fan Base'

According to reports, Cruise rejected the chance to be honored with the award in December, while other notable names, including Sylvester Stallone and rock band Kiss, accepted.

However, plenty on X speculated Cruise doesn't want to muddle his career by appearing to side with the controversial president.

"I don't blame Cruise, honestly," one person said. "Tom was in the middle of public perception for years and has finally dug himself out of it... avoid politics like the plague, it's the way."

Another said: "... I am so glad he refuses to have anything to do with Trump," and a third user reacted, "I don’t think Cruise is making a political statement for or against Trump. I think he's just wisely staying out of the political arena altogether."