Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Behind Tom Cruise's Decision to Reject President Trump's Kennedy Center Honors — 'He Doesn't Want to Alienate a Large Part of His Fan Base'

Photo of Tom Cruise, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise caused a stir when he rejected Donald Trump's honor, but what was the real reason?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise wanted no part of Donald Trump after he was offered the Kennedy Center's Lifetime Achievement, blaming "scheduling conflicts," but there may have been more to the story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mission: Impossible megastar is said to be desperately trying to stay away from making a political stance.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Cruise Say No?

Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise blamed 'scheduling conflicts' for rejecting Trump's honor.

According to reports, Cruise rejected the chance to be honored with the award in December, while other notable names, including Sylvester Stallone and rock band Kiss, accepted.

However, plenty on X speculated Cruise doesn't want to muddle his career by appearing to side with the controversial president.

"I don't blame Cruise, honestly," one person said. "Tom was in the middle of public perception for years and has finally dug himself out of it... avoid politics like the plague, it's the way."

Another said: "... I am so glad he refuses to have anything to do with Trump," and a third user reacted, "I don’t think Cruise is making a political statement for or against Trump. I think he's just wisely staying out of the political arena altogether."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Will Nominate Himself?

Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

The movie star is believed to be staying away from making a political stance.

While one simply said: "Tom Cruise is many things, but a bigot ain’t one of them."

Despite the movie star saying no thanks to Trump, the politician may be filling the spot with another big name: himself.

The 79-year-old recently confessed a Kennedy Center Honor is on his personal bucket list, telling reporters: "Since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors have been among the most prestigious awards in the performing arts. I wanted one, [but] I was never able to get one."

He continued: "It’s true. I would have taken it if they had called me. I waited and waited and waited and said, the hell with it, I'll become chairman, and I'll give myself an honor."

"Maybe next year we'll honor Trump, ok?" he teased.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Wrong With The Prez?

Photo of Tom Cruise, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president hinted at nominating himself for the Kennedy Center Honor.

That was not the only bizarre statement Trump made during the press conference, as he also rambled about his knowledge of grass and struggled to piece together coherent sentences, sparking more theories he's suffering from dementia.

After telling reporters his administration was going to "fix up a place called Washington, D.C.," which, according to Trump, has fallen into despair but will soon be made "so beautiful again."

He boasted: "We'll redo the grass with the finest grasses. I know a lot about grass. I own a lot of golf courses... If you don't have good grass, you aren't in business very long."

He then added, with no context: "Lindsey Graham. Good poll numbers, Lindsey, congratulations..."

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney

EXCLUSIVE: Why Orlando Bloom is Turning Off All the Women He Approaches After Being Snubbed By Republican Pin-Up Sydney Sweeney

Photo of David Lynch

EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Regret David Lynch Took to Grave Revealed — And It's Linked to One of Hollywood's Most Infamous Sex Offenders

The odd comments led one person on social media to theorize: "This is what a word salad looks like. Dementia Don is at it again."

"What the hell is he talking about? He is insane," another added. Social media users aren't the only ones accusing the most powerful man in the world of dementia; psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner is as well.

After previously claiming "there is no doubt” Trump has dementia, Dr. Gartner explained his reasoning in a previous interview.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old has been accused of having dementia.

He said: "When we’re diagnosing dementia, what we need to see is a deterioration of someone’s own baseline of functioning. What we see that a lot of people don’t appreciate is that when Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence."

"His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential..." the doctor added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.