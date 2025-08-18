EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Pal Fuels Rift With Royal Family By Blasting 'Ridiculous Double Standards' of The Firm
Meghan Markle has long whined about the "pressures" of royal life, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her friend Bryony Gordon has now publicly criticized the Firm for what she calls its "ridiculous double standards."
Writing in response to new claims about Prince Andrew, Gordon said: "With each sordid allegation, I have become more and more furious that so little was done to help Meghan as she struggled with life in the royal family, while so much was done to protect Prince Andrew."
Fueling The Rumors Of A Feud
The criticism comes amid the release of Andrew Lownie’s new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which alleges Prince Harry, 40, once confronted his uncle in a fight that left Andrew with a "bloody nose."
According to the book, Andrew reportedly told Harry that his marriage to Meghan would not last more than a month and accused him of "going bonkers" for not scrutinizing her past.
In comments that will widen the duchess' ever-growing rift with the royal family, Gordon, a journalist and close friend of Meghan and Harry for seven years, described the ongoing disparities in treatment between Meghan and male royals.
She added: "Somehow, Andrew got away with it for decades, while Meghan was branded 'Duchess Difficult' the moment she so much as asked the Queen if she might be able to borrow a tiara for her wedding. Why is it that people will tolerate all manner of misbehavior from the likes of powerful men like Prince Andrew, but not a woman who, according to critics, has a habit of occasionally emailing her staff at 5am?"
The Duchess of Sussex has been at the center of multiple feuds within the royal family, including tensions with her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her father-in-law, King Charles, 76.
The Lack Of Support Markle Received From The Royals
Her now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 revealed accusations of racism and lack of support from the institution, sparking widespread debate about the monarchy's treatment of women of color.
A royal insider said: "Meghan's presence shook up decades of tradition. She was scrutinized in ways male royals rarely are, and it's no surprise her friends speak out. There is a clear pattern of protecting established figures while criticizing newcomers, especially women."
Another source close to the Sussexes said: "Bryony's comments resonate because they highlight the wider issues Meghan faced. It's not just about individual incidents, it's about the culture of the royal household, where male members can act with impunity while female members are judged relentlessly. But they will do nothing to repair Meghan's rift with the royals."
Markle's Supporter
One backer of Markle's supported Gordon's statements, telling us: "While Andrew has faced allegations that culminated in legal settlements and his withdrawal from public life, Meghan has been vilified in tabloid headlines for personal and professional choices that many argue are minor in comparison. Gordon's criticism, Lownie's revelations, and the continued public interest in the Sussexes' experiences have reignited discussions about privilege, gender, and race within one of the world's most scrutinized institutions."
Markle and Harry, who reside in Montecito, Calif., have continued to champion causes including mental health, racial justice and veterans' support, while maintaining a distance from official royal duties.
But a source said: "Their efforts have frequently been met with mixed responses, highlighting the enduring divide between the Firm and the couple."