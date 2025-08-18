EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Pal Fuels Rift With Royal Family By Blasting 'Ridiculous Double Standards' of The Firm

In comments that will widen the duchess' ever-growing rift with the royal family, Gordon, a journalist and close friend of Meghan and Harry for seven years, described the ongoing disparities in treatment between Meghan and male royals.

She added: "Somehow, Andrew got away with it for decades, while Meghan was branded 'Duchess Difficult' the moment she so much as asked the Queen if she might be able to borrow a tiara for her wedding. Why is it that people will tolerate all manner of misbehavior from the likes of powerful men like Prince Andrew, but not a woman who, according to critics, has a habit of occasionally emailing her staff at 5am?"

The Duchess of Sussex has been at the center of multiple feuds within the royal family, including tensions with her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her father-in-law, King Charles, 76.