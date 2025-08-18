EXCLUSIVE: Why Orlando Bloom is Turning Off All the Women He Approaches After Being Snubbed By Republican Pin-Up Sydney Sweeney
Orlando Bloom is feeling the sting of rejection in Hollywood's dating scene as his personality is such a turn off, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings star, 48, who is fresh from a split from singer Katy Perry, 40, is "massively struggling" to adjust to single life after nine years with the pop icon, our insider said.
Orlando's Struggle With Finding Love
They added: "After he and Katy split, Orlando assumed he could have his pick of any woman he wanted.
"But it hasn't worked out like that – women aren't taking him seriously and find him over the top, needy and really intense, so he's been coming up empty."
Bloom and Perry share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and confirmed their separation shortly after Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Beverly Hills on July 4.
The most high-profile example of Bloom being snubbed as a singleton came when actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, turned down his approach, leaving him embarrassed.
"That one really stung," a source said.
Bloom recently appeared upbeat at Jeff Bezos wedding, mingling with Kim Kardashian and was photographed in Venice with Sweeney and a so-called mystery woman – later identified as one of Perry's former stylists.
Sources tell us Bloom had been preparing for single life months before his break-up from Perry.
While he has been spotted enjoying parties and trying to chat up women since his breakup, Perry has been on her Lifetimes Tour, which ends in Abu Dhabi in December.
Despite the demands of the tour, she was recently photographed dining in Montreal with Canada's former prime minister Justin Trudeau, 53, who also attended her concert days later.
Friends of the singer say the meeting has sparked something new.
A source said: "Katy's excited and it's all very new. She's always been intrigued by politics, and Justin is among the most in-demand political leaders out there. To her, it feels like a big victory."
Those close to Bloom say seeing Perry cozying up to Trudeau has been hard for him.
An insider added: "Seeing Katy with Justin has really bruised Orlando's ego.
"He can tell she's thrilled about this new chapter, and it's unsettled him."
Another source said: "He's looking back now and realizing he could have shown her more kindness. Watching her thrive like this is hard for him to take."
Bloom, who was married to model Miranda Kerr and dated actresses Kate Bosworth and Penélope Cruz, once spoke openly about his apparent charm.
In a 2020 interview, he bragged: "I was a pretty boy, so wherever I went there was a bit of frisson. And I loved women."
But insiders say that dynamic is now long dead.
A source said: "He's no longer the box-office draw he was two decades ago. He still views himself as top-tier, but it can sometimes read as arrogance to women."
Bloom and Perry have agreed to co-parent their daughter and recently took a family trip to Capri.
Friends say Perry appeared emotional at times, even breaking down in tears during her last Australian show.
But sympathy for Bloom, they claim, is in short supply.
"A lot of women think Katy got the short end of the stick," said one insider. "Orlando's recent actions haven't helped his case."