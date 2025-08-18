EXCLUSIVE: Why Orlando Bloom is Turning Off All the Women He Approaches After Being Snubbed By Republican Pin-Up Sydney Sweeney

They added: "After he and Katy split, Orlando assumed he could have his pick of any woman he wanted.

"But it hasn't worked out like that – women aren't taking him seriously and find him over the top, needy and really intense, so he's been coming up empty."

Bloom and Perry share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and confirmed their separation shortly after Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Beverly Hills on July 4.

The most high-profile example of Bloom being snubbed as a singleton came when actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, turned down his approach, leaving him embarrassed.

"That one really stung," a source said.