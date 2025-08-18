Minor renovations are underway at the 328-year-old Georgian mansion, which will be a significant step up from the family's current four-bedroom home at Adelaide Cottage, about four miles away on the Windsor estate.

Forest Lodge comes with far greater amenities, as the spacious home includes eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a ballroom, a tennis court, and a pond.

The family's current home is so small that the structure has no spare bedrooms, as it is just enough for the prince and princess and their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, to all have a room of their own.

The downsized setup was a far cry from the Prince and Princess of Wales' sprawling 20-room apartment at London's Kensington Palace, but the future king and queen wanted a more private life on the Windsor Estate, which is close to their children's private school.

The modest size of Adelaide Cottage resulted in William and Middleton not having a live-in nanny, and it's understood they will continue their path of having no additional help living with them at Forest Lodge, determined to maintain as normal a family life as possible.