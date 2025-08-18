Prince William Breaks Royal Tradition: No More Castles for Future King and Princess of Wales — as He Moves into 'Forever' Family Home
Instead of sprawling palaces dripping with luxury, Prince William intends to be a relatable king when he ascends to the throne with his choice in a new "forever" home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The new digs at Great Windsor Park's Forest Lodge are where William, 43, and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, 43, intend to raise their family and grow old together throughout his reign, setting the stage for a new royal era.
Their 'Forever' Home
Minor renovations are underway at the 328-year-old Georgian mansion, which will be a significant step up from the family's current four-bedroom home at Adelaide Cottage, about four miles away on the Windsor estate.
Forest Lodge comes with far greater amenities, as the spacious home includes eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a ballroom, a tennis court, and a pond.
The family's current home is so small that the structure has no spare bedrooms, as it is just enough for the prince and princess and their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, to all have a room of their own.
The downsized setup was a far cry from the Prince and Princess of Wales' sprawling 20-room apartment at London's Kensington Palace, but the future king and queen wanted a more private life on the Windsor Estate, which is close to their children's private school.
The modest size of Adelaide Cottage resulted in William and Middleton not having a live-in nanny, and it's understood they will continue their path of having no additional help living with them at Forest Lodge, determined to maintain as normal a family life as possible.
Fresh Start
The move will make a new beginning for the family after Middleton's brutal battle with cancer in 2024. She was diagnosed less than two years after their move from London to Adelaide Cottage.
"Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years, while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times," a royal source told the BBC.
"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter.
"It's an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind," the source said.
Room to Roam
The imminent arrival of William and Middleton at Forest Lodge is displacing the current residents living in cottages nearby.
A well-placed source told the Mail on Sunday: "They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move.
'They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."
Forest Lodge had been on the private rental market since a $2.5million major renovation in 2001. William and Middleton are reportedly paying for the latest updates out of their own pockets.
Life Beyond Palaces
While William will be living out his reign at a modest home in Windsor, he and Middleton still have a stunning country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate that was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The family also still has their stunning residence at Kensington Palace for when they are staying in London.
When the Prince of Wales becomes King William V after the death of his father, King Charles III, he will have a bevy of new estates to call his own, including Scotland's Balmoral Castle and the Sandringham Estate.
It appears that, like his father, William has no interest in living in Buckingham Palace, as it is currently used for state business, hosting dignitaries, and other royal functions. Charles continued living in London's Clarence House after becoming king, which has been his home since 2003.