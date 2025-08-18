Epstein Victim Tells of 'Weird' Late-Night Incident Inside Twisted Tycoon's Office — With Trump in 1995: Maria Farmer Claims She Overheard The Don Talking About Her, Telling Pedo He 'Thought She Was 16'
An alleged victim of sick pedo Jeffrey Epstein has come forward to share what she called a "disturbing" encounter with the financier and then-businessman Donald Trump decades ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
The now-president continues to deny any association with Epstein or his accused sex trafficking crimes.
Maria Farmer was the first woman to come forward with charges against Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while waiting to face his accusers.
Farmer told 60 Minutes Australia she worked for Epstein in 1995 and was summoned to his Manhattan office late one night.
There, she encountered Trump, whose behavior startled her.
"It was really strange," Farmer reminisced. "He stood hovering and smirking. Like all-knowing. Like Omniscient.
"And (he) grinned. Like a Cheshire grin."
When Epstein came out to welcome Trump, he laughed and said '"Oh, no, Maria. She's not here for you.' Just like that. He emphasized "She's not here for you.'"
Farmer said her boss escorted Trump into another room, and as he shuffled past she added: "Trump utters under his breath, he mutters, 'Oh, I thought she was 16,' and I thought that was just really weird."
'That's My Best Friend'
Despite Farmer claiming she felt "scared" during the encounter, she added she didn't have any other interactions with Trump and did not see him engage in any inappropriate behavior.
Following Farmer's claims, the White House debunked her allegations, with the White House communications director, Steven Cheung, stating: "The president was never in his office.
"The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep."
But Farmer was adamant the two were indeed close: "Epstein said (Trump) was his best friend…he just said 'That’s my best friend.'"
Trump Denies Relationship
After Epstein’s crimes became public, Trump barred him from Mar-a-Lago in 2008, and said in 2019, "I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," insisting, "I was not a fan."
However, investigative reporter Dylan Howard wrote in the explosive tell-all Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales that's not exactly the truth.
"In the early 90s the two were constant companions," Howard shared. "A (video) from 1992 shows the two pervy playboys whispering and laughing, surrounded by women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago."
In 2000, Trump and Epstein were photographed attending an event on the same property with Prince Andrew and Trump’s wife, Melania.
Trump's Open Access
Trump himself has previously confessed to a connection with Epstein, telling New York magazine in 2002: "I've known Jeff for 15 years. He’s a terrific guy.
"It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents one of Epstein’s victims, said Trump had open access to Epstein's home anytime he wanted and sometimes would just visit his BFF unannounced.
"On one occasion, we were aware that Mr. Trump had come to the house and stopped by and just ate in Mr. Epstein's kitchen," Kuvin continued. "And just sat there, and chatted, and ate in the kitchen with him.
"So, this was more than just a casual acquaintance. This was somebody that he knew. They spoke with one another, they socialized with one another."