Epstein Victim Tells of 'Weird' Late-Night Incident Inside Twisted Tycoon's Office — With Trump in 1995: Maria Farmer Claims She Overheard The Don Talking About Her, Telling Pedo He 'Thought She Was 16'

Maria Farmer was the first woman to come forward with charges against Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while waiting to face his accusers.

Farmer told 60 Minutes Australia she worked for Epstein in 1995 and was summoned to his Manhattan office late one night.

There, she encountered Trump, whose behavior startled her.

"It was really strange," Farmer reminisced. "He stood hovering and smirking. Like all-knowing. Like Omniscient.

"And (he) grinned. Like a Cheshire grin."