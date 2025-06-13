EXCLUSIVE: How Fed-Up Jeffrey Epstein Accuser is Putting the Squeeze on FBI Over 'Spy Cover-Up' Claims
The FBI is covering up late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's vile crimes, at least that is what one of his accusers is claiming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maria Farmer, who claims Epstein sexually assaulted her, has filed a lawsuit against the FBI, noting the wild accusations.
Did The FBI Know All Along?
In the lengthy filing, Farmer alleged the agency turned a blind eye to all Epstein did starting in 1997, despite having evidence showing he was abusing and trafficking girls as young as 14 years old.
Farmer also claimed Epstein and his associates "intimated" her and her family for decades, while the criminal "exponentially multiplied his sexual abuse, exploitation, and abuse of girls and young women."
Previous reports claimed Epstein, who is believed to have killed himself behind bars at the age of 66, lured high-profile figures and politicians into shocking videotaped encounters with women, and then blackmailed them into doing the bidding of foreign intelligence agencies.
In February 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released some "new information" regarding Epstein, after President Trump signed orders to release the files shortly after taking office.
Instead of traditional and legacy news outlets, however, folders were handed out to MAGA influencers and conservative voices, including political Chaya Raichik, the founder of the social media account @LibsofTikTok, and most of the information was redacted.
Rudy Giuliani, a former confidant of Trump, believes the feds are "struggling" to release all the files for fear it could expose top-secret intelligence operations.
"I think it probably involves something that could have big implications on our national security, foreign policy, and allies," he said.
Real Proof Of Epstein's Death?
According to Farmer, who is looking for unspecified damages in her lawsuit, she told the FBI in 1996 that Epstein and his now-convicted madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, assaulted her, but they did nothing. She also claimed the agency was well aware of the 30 mostly underage girls Epstein molested inside his mansion in Florida.
Despite the damning information, Epstein got a slap on the wrist in 2008 after he plead guilty to a prostitution charge and only served 14 months in a county jail work release program.
According to insiders, Epstein did not stop his horror show or mingling with notable names, including Trump, until he was arrested in 2019.
While authorities are still doubling down, Epstein took his own life while awaiting trial, conspiracy theorists still believe he was murdered. However, on May 29, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed the agency would be releasing a new video proving the sex predator killed himself.
"There’s video clear as day,” Bongino said on Fox & Friends, and added, "no one was there but him" at the time of his death.
The 50-year-old said: "He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it.
"There is video, and when you look at the video – and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans – you will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there."
Bongino also shut down the popular theory that Epstein was possibly murdered by a wealthy and famous person who may have engaged with him over the years and was aware of his crimes.
"I say to people of the time, if you have a tip, let us know, but there is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it," he said during the interview.
He added: "There’s going to be a disclosure on this coming shortly," referring to the as-yet-unreleased video.