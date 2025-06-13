EXCLUSIVE: How Fed-Up Jeffrey Epstein Accuser is Putting the Squeeze on FBI Over 'Spy Cover-Up' Claims

While authorities are still doubling down, Epstein took his own life while awaiting trial, conspiracy theorists still believe he was murdered. However, on May 29, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed the agency would be releasing a new video proving the sex predator killed himself.

"There’s video clear as day,” Bongino said on Fox & Friends, and added, "no one was there but him" at the time of his death.

The 50-year-old said: "He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it.

"There is video, and when you look at the video – and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans – you will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there."