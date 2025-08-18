David and Victoria Beckham Face Fresh Heartache Over Brooklyn's Family Vow to His In-Laws
David and Victoria Beckham have been hit with fresh heartache in their deepening family feud with son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brooklyn, 26, appeared to take sides when he "spoke movingly" of his in-laws but gave no mention to his parents in an emotional speech he gave at the young couple's intimate vow renewal ceremony on August 2.
Vow Renewal Ceremony at the Peltz's
Despite Brooklyn and Nicola, 30, tying the knot only three years ago in April 2022, the couple invited 200 guests to the model's parents' estate for a special vow renewal ceremony amid the 26-year-old's fractured relationship with his parents.
Nicola wore a reimagined version of her mother Claudia's wedding dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, puffy sleeves, and a pleated, flowy skirt. She wore her dark brown hair half-up, half-down and carried a small bouquet of white flowers.
Brooklyn wore a black tuxedo and brushed back his shaggy hair. Nicola's father, Nelson, presided over the ceremony.
Brooklyn 'Spoke From the Heart'
At the event, Brooklyn addressed his wife – and his in-laws – in a touching speech about his love for family.
A source close to the couple reportedly said: "He spoke from the heart – and at the center of his heart is Nicola, whom he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family, who have really stuck by his side.
"He wanted to recognize them all – and was determined to do them all justice."
David and Victoria 'Terribly Worried' About Their Son
While Brooklyn delivered a "heartfelt tribute" to Nelson and Claudia, he's still at odds with his mom Victoria, 51, and dad David, 50, who sources claimed have been cut out of their son's life.
David and Victoria are said to be "terribly worried" about their son acting "desperately out of character."
Insiders accused Nicola of isolating Brooklyn not only from the soccer legend and Spice Girl alum, but also from his friends and extended family.
Brooklyn's siblings – brothers Cruz and Romeo and little sister Harper – as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins were excluded from the ceremony.
Sources also claimed there's been chatter in the Beckhams' inner circle about how "gratuitous" nature of the event at the Peltz family home and how many photos the couple shared from the celebration online.
Word is many in David and Victoria's camp felt Brooklyn and Nicola's excessive posting was "pushing it down the Beckham family's throat."
A source shared: "It’s so rooted in misogyny. Everyone seems to forget Brooklyn is an adult man, fully capable of speaking out.
"Nicola would have respected all that he chose. It breaks his heart to see her painted as this vixen and viper."
While Brooklyn, a former photographer and model turned aspiring chef, has yet to address his family drama, he recently liked a social media post stating: "Why is it assumed she made the decision to exclude them? If he really wanted his parents there, they would be."
Rumors of Nicola beefing with Brooklyn's family date back to the couple's extravagant, star-studded wedding. Last year, Brooklyn and Nicole skipped the 50th birthday bash David hosted for Victoria.