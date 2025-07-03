EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham's Knighthood Glory 'Totally Ruined' by Feud With Bratty Son Brooklyn
The Beckham family feud is threatening to spoil soccer legend David Beckham's upcoming knighthood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, remain estranged from the rest of the family, and mom, Victoria, 51, is furious her onetime golden child is causing so much stress just as his dad is about to become Sir David when he's knighted by King Charles.
"David has waited for this moment for so many years, it's literally his crowning achievement," a source said. "He wants his family to celebrate with him. Sadly, there's no question of Brooklyn being involved. The whole family is disgusted with him."
'Family Rage'
Victoria, who will be known as Lady Beckham, "can't fathom why he hasn't been in touch on his hands and knees with a groveling apology," the source added.
"The whole family is devastated by the way things are right now," an insider told us.
ension had been brewing for a while, but no one thought in a million years it would turn this toxic.
"And the fact it's all playing out in public, with Brooklyn and Peltz being open about feeling hard done by and playing professional victims, makes it 10 times worse," our source added.
Father of four David, 50, was first put forward for a knighthood in 2011 after helping to bring the 2012 Olympics to London, but was blocked after getting caught up in a tax-avoidance scheme.
He was later cleared of charges, paving the way for him to receive the honor.
Years In The Making
Sources also say Victoria "is very angry on her husband's behalf, because it should be the happiest time of David's life."
One insider added: "He spent so many years dreaming of being knighted and how he'd celebrate with his family once he got back from Buckingham Palace.
"That will still happen, but barring a miracle, there's no way Brooklyn will be there – and certainly Nicola is persona non grata because Victoria can't stand the sight of her.
"The breach breaks Victoria's heart and infuriates her in equal measure, but she's digging deep and trying to keep calm and carry on."