Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Is 'Setting Zelensky Up to Fail' After President Was 'Manipulated' By Putin During Alaska Meeting — As Russian Dictator's Land Grab is Mapped

Photo of Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is attempting to get Russia and Ukraine on the same page.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 18 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is being accused of toying with Volodymyr Zelensky and "setting him up to fail," as the Ukrainian President is scheduled to meet with the controversial politician on Monday, August 18, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to former Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood, Zelensky does not have the upper hand; Trump does, as the 79-year-old, who himself is believed to have been "manipulated" by Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Alaska last week, knows that much progress won't be made.

Trump Playing Chess?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is believed to have the upperhand going into his meeting with Zelensky.

"I see Trump deliberately setting this up to fail so he can then walk away and say, 'I tried, they didn’t want to play ball,'" Ellwood said in an interview.

"Everybody's takeaway is, 'oh my goodness, didn't Putin pull off a fast one, red carpet treatment, handshake with the American president, and somehow, then walking away with not even agreeing on a ceasefire, let alone a deal,'" Ellwood explained about the public's reaction following Trump's meeting with Putin.

He continued: "Trump isn't stupid, and he knows that he's up against all the promises that he made. And I'm looking at the bigger picture, the five or six chess moves down the line.

"And I see Trump deliberately setting this up to fail so he can then walk away and say, 'Listen, I brought the stakeholders around the table. I knocked heads together. They didn't want to play ball. I'm out of here.'"

Ukraine Not Expected To Play Ball

Photo oof Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Zelensky is set to talk the conflict with Russia in a meeting with Trump on Monday.

Trump rolled out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska; however, no movement was made in peace negotiations over Russia's war against Ukraine, but the U.S. president desperately tried to paint a positive picture.

"There were many, many points that we agree on," he told reporters after the meeting. "A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, so there’s no deal until there’s a deal."

While Trump claimed he reached out to Zelensky, who was not at the meeting, to debrief on the conversation, Ellwood doesn't see Putin's rival agreeing to any terms.

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

The controversial president couldn't reach a deal when he spoke to Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Ellwood said: "With the offer on the table that Trump is putting together, there's no chance that Zelensky can agree to it, because it's appeasement.

"He is the president, but he would never would want to be the president who gives a fifth of his country to a bully, only for the bully to then re-arm, regroup, and do it all again."

The former MP for Bournemouth East also feared Trump's second term administration is outclassed when it comes to negotiating with Russia and Ukraine: "Wth Trump 2.0 he's brought in his own team of buddies, friends, contacts, mostly for the real estate, and they just simply don't have the experience to do any of this."

What Will Trump Demand From Zelensky?

Photo of Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky
Source: MEGA

Some critics believe Trump will ask Zelensky to give up some land to Russia.

He added: "They will not challenge Trump, they're all rowing behind his vision, which is to say, he's now realized he's between a rock and a hard place now so he's forcing Zelensky to fail... and that leaves Britain and Europe, in a very difficult place, because Europe and America not being on the same page is a very dangerous place. We saw that in World War 1 and World War 2."

Critics of Trump believe the president will ask Zelensky to cede land to Russia when they meet, which would effectively be an annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory by Russia.

Russia is currently occupying 19 percent of Ukraine, including Crimea.

On Sunday night, Trump raged before the meeting on Truth Social: "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.

"Remember how it started. No getting back [Barack] Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

