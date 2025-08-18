Trump Is 'Setting Zelensky Up to Fail' After President Was 'Manipulated' By Putin During Alaska Meeting — As Russian Dictator's Land Grab is Mapped

"I see Trump deliberately setting this up to fail so he can then walk away and say, 'I tried, they didn’t want to play ball,'" Ellwood said in an interview.

"Everybody's takeaway is, 'oh my goodness, didn't Putin pull off a fast one, red carpet treatment, handshake with the American president, and somehow, then walking away with not even agreeing on a ceasefire, let alone a deal,'" Ellwood explained about the public's reaction following Trump's meeting with Putin.

He continued: "Trump isn't stupid, and he knows that he's up against all the promises that he made. And I'm looking at the bigger picture, the five or six chess moves down the line.

"And I see Trump deliberately setting this up to fail so he can then walk away and say, 'Listen, I brought the stakeholders around the table. I knocked heads together. They didn't want to play ball. I'm out of here.'"