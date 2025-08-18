EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Regret David Lynch Took to Grave Revealed — And It's Linked to One of Hollywood's Most Infamous Sex Offenders

Polanski, famous for Rosemary’s Baby and Chinatown, had fled the United States in 1977 after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of 13-year-old Samantha Geimer, evading prison and living in Europe for decades.

The late 78-year-old director, who died in January after a long battle with breathing issues linked to his chain smoking, and who is known for his surrealist films, including Eraserhead and Twin Peaks, co-signed a 2009 open letter calling for Polanski’s release after the director was arrested in Zurich.

Lynch, however, never publicly addressed his involvement – but an insider told us: "It was one of the things that haunted him until his death.

A petition backing Polanski was launched by French public figure Bernard-Henri Lévy and signed by more than 160 figures in the film industry, including Martin Scorsese , Wes Anderson, and Woody Allen .

The Zurich arrest triggered a year-long legal dispute with the US, which ended with Switzerland rejecting the extradition request and Polanski's release.

Jennifer also described the difficult conversation she had with her father about the letter.

She said: "We did not always agree, Dad and I. I can tell you that after our conversation, he regretted signing it. He had done it for the wrong reasons and had ignored the horrible actions of an artist whose work he respected."

And it prompted Lynch's daughter, Jennifer, to speak out in the comments section on the platform about her dad's support for Polanski.

"David also prided himself on being honest and upholding decent values, and that move felt like it went against all that he stood for. He really regretted it."

"This was a very tough situation and conversation for me with Dad," she said.

"I found out he signed it after he had done it, and when we spoke, I was both heartbroken and angry. We had words about it, but he never defended doing it. He said he wished he had talked to me beforehand because, as he saw it, he was joining many other artists in trying to help Polanski try to redeem himself."

The director's daughter said he recognized the gravity of his mistake during their discussion.

"Again, there is no justifying his signature, but there is explaining it, and taking note of his true regret. I know that ultimately he saw what he had done was wrong and was ignoring the abuse of a child.

"For some reason, when he signed along with others, he did not think of the child… he thought of an artist who wanted back into the states and back into storytelling. It was wrong and callous for him to do. He saw that far too late, but he did see it," Jennifer added.