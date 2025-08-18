Chilling Revelation: Twisted Killer Bryan Kohberger Called Out Kaylee Goncalves’ Name During Idaho Bloodbath, Surviving Roommate Told Cops
A chilling revelation has surfaced in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide case about killer Bryan Kohberger's connection to his four victims.
Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen told police the deranged killer called out victim Kaylee Goncalves' name during the brutal attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The information comes as the Moscow Police Department released a trove of unsealed documents related to the investigation after Kohberger accepted a plea deal to avoid the death penalty in exchange for four life sentences without parole.
Moscow Police Unseal Documents
More questions than answers have been raised since Kohberger broke into the students' off-campus home at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022 and fatally stabbed Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Among the most pressing questions puzzling investigators and the victims' loved ones was Kohberger's motive – and whether or not there was any history between the killer and his victims.
Newly unsealed documents revealed the University of Washington graduate student knew at least one victim's name.
Surviving Roommate Claims Killer Said Goncalves' Name
According to Idaho State Police (ISP) Tpr. Jeffory Talbot's report, upon arriving at the crime scene he was reportedly provided with information from Moscow Police Department Sgt. Dustin Blaker, who already spoke with Mortensen.
Talbot summarized Blaker's briefing in his report, stating: "Sometime in the early morning hours, (Mortensen) was awoken and opened her room door (redacted) and heard a male say, 'It's okay, Kaylee, I'm here for you,' and crying."
At the time Mortensen initially spoke to police, she told officers she believed she heard Goncalves run down the stairs in an attempt to escape Kohberger.
Surviving Roommate Changes Story
The report continued: "(Mortensen) then heard a male voice, which she stated she had never heard before, say 'It's okay, I'm going to help you.' (Mortensen) believed the unidentified male was in the bathroom and with the person who was crying.
"She believes it was Kaylee who was the one crying."
Later that day in a follow-up interview, Mortensen walked back her previous statements and told investigators it was "probably Xana who was crying," despite "at the moment of hearing the crying, she stated she believed it was Kaylee who was crying."
Mortensen also corrected herself and claimed it was likely Kernodle she heard running down the stairs, not Goncalves, as she initially told police. She said Kernodle likely fled after discovering her friends' bodies or saw Kohberger.
While Mortensen stated in both interviews she was still in shock and processing the horrific events, she insisted she heard the intruder say Goncalves' name.
Det. Victoria M. Gooch stated in a report: "She advised she knows what she heard, especially about hearing who she believed was Kaylee crying and the male voice telling her he was there for her."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Mortensen was the sole eyewitness to see the intruder leave the King Road home when the murders took place.
Mortensen told police after she heard the male voice, crying and "commotion" on the second floor, she opened her door at the very moment the intruder passed by her room as he left the house through a set of sliding glass doors.