Chilling Revelation: Twisted Killer Bryan Kohberger Called Out Kaylee Goncalves’ Name During Idaho Bloodbath, Surviving Roommate Told Cops

A chilling revelation has surfaced in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide case about killer Bryan Kohberger's connection to his four victims.

Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen told police the deranged killer called out victim Kaylee Goncalves' name during the brutal attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The information comes as the Moscow Police Department released a trove of unsealed documents related to the investigation after Kohberger accepted a plea deal to avoid the death penalty in exchange for four life sentences without parole.