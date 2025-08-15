Tom Cruise Refused Trump's Invite to Receive Kennedy Center Lifetime Achievement Award — After The Don Was 'Very Involved' in 'Anti-Woke' Honoree Selection Process

Several current and former employees reportedly claimed Cruise was selected to be among the artists to accept the lifetime achievement award at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors in December, but refused the prestigious offer.

The Top Gun star's camp cited "scheduling conflicts" as the reason he would be unable to accept the honor from the president.

While honorees are typically chosen following an extensive, months-long bipartisan process involving the Kennedy Center board, past honorees and the public, this year veered off course after Trump declared he was taking over as board chair.