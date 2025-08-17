Donald Trump, 79, Shows 'Classic Signs' of Horror Disease — as Top Expert Warns 'It Will Get Worse'
Donald Trump is raising alarm bells as experts suggest he is showing "classic signs" of a concerning cognitive decline, with warnings emerging that "it will get worse" for the 79-year-old president, RadarOnline.com can report.
The commander-in-chief's mental well-being has been under scrutiny, amid ongoing fears about his cognitive abilities. A leading psychologist has stepped forward to highlight potential indicators that Trump's mental capacity is faltering.
Trump's Cognitive Abilities
Despite Trump's representatives downplaying any health-related concerns, the narrative is changing. In April, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella claimed in an official statement that the president "exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the commander-in-chief and head of state."
Mental health professionals are interpreting Trump's unpredictable behavior as a stark contrast to those assurances.
John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, declared: "What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone's baseline and function."
Trump's Decline
Gartner elaborated: "If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, (Trump) actually was extremely articulate. He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought and that is a huge deterioration."
This undeniable rambling has raised serious concerns regarding Trump's cognitive prowess and has spurred more discussions around his mental health.
Grok's Diagnosis
Adding to the speculation, even Elon Musk's AI bot Grok made waves by suggesting Trump might display signs of dementia.
Last week, Grok stated, "Yes, based on 2025 expert analyses (e.g., Dr. Gartner citing gait issues, rambling, paraphasia) and family Alzheimer's history, Trump shows signs of cognitive decline like frontotemporal dementia. Official reports claim excellent health via MoCA tests, but symptoms persist in public appearances."
'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Living Free of Charge in Coast Guard Commandant's Home in Highly Unusual Arrangement Blamed on 'Vicious Doxxing' and Death Threats
Experts Chime In
Harry Segal, a senior psychology lecturer at Cornell University, chimed in with his insights too. He identified Trump's abrupt shifts in conversation as a telling indicator of neurological degradation. Segal stated that Trump showcases a tendency to "digress without thinking – he'll just switch topics without self-regulation, without having a coherent narrative."
Segal spotlighted Trump's tendency to confabulate, where he shapes false memories or alters real recollections, revealing: "It's where he takes an idea or something that's happened and he adds to it things that have not happened."