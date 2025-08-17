Donald Trump, 79, Shows 'Classic Signs' of Horror Disease — as Top Expert Warns 'It Will Get Worse'

Despite Trump's representatives downplaying any health-related concerns, the narrative is changing. In April, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella claimed in an official statement that the president "exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the commander-in-chief and head of state."

Mental health professionals are interpreting Trump's unpredictable behavior as a stark contrast to those assurances.

John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, declared: "What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone's baseline and function."