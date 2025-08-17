Terence Stamp Dead at 87: Legendary 'Superman' Villain's Family Shares Emotional Statement Announcing His Death and Honoring His Career — 'He Leaves Behind An Extraordinary Body of Work'
Terence Stamp, the illustrious actor famed for his portrayal of the arch-villain General Zod in the iconic Christopher Reeve Superman films, has sadly passed away at the age of 87, RadarOnline.com can report.
Stamp’s death, confirmed by family in a heartfelt statement on Sunday, August 17, marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned an impressive six decades.
Stamp's family underscored the depth of Stamp's impact on cinema and the indelible mark he leaves behind, stating: "He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come."
Born on July 22, 1938, in Stepney, East London, to working-class parents, Stamp first ventured into the world of advertising before setting his sights on the dramatic arts. A scholarship to drama school propelled him into the limelight in the 1960s.
He burst onto the scene with his standout performance in Billy Budd, a 1962 film that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe for Best Newcomer.
From there, Stamp carved out a niche as a formidable villain. Audiences were captivated by his chilling portrayal of General Zod in Superman and Superman II, while his performances as Freddie Clegg in The Collector and Sergeant Troy in Far From the Madding Crowd solidified his status as a Hollywood heavyweight.
EXCLUSIVE: From Hollywood to Home Improvement – Goldie Hawn Has Her Eyes Set on Destroying Chip and Joanna Gaines' Dominance in Business as She Looks to Launch New Career
During a 2015 interview, Stamp claimed that he had no ambitions, adding: "I've had bad experiences and things that didn't work out; my love for film sometimes diminishes but then it just resurrects itself.
"I never have to gee myself up, or demand a huge wage to get out of bed in the morning. I've done crap, because sometimes I didn't have the rent. But when I've got the rent, I want to do the best I can."