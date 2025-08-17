Terence Stamp Dead at 87: Legendary 'Superman' Villain's Family Shares Emotional Statement Announcing His Death and Honoring His Career — 'He Leaves Behind An Extraordinary Body of Work'

Born on July 22, 1938, in Stepney, East London, to working-class parents, Stamp first ventured into the world of advertising before setting his sights on the dramatic arts. A scholarship to drama school propelled him into the limelight in the 1960s.

He burst onto the scene with his standout performance in Billy Budd, a 1962 film that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe for Best Newcomer.

From there, Stamp carved out a niche as a formidable villain. Audiences were captivated by his chilling portrayal of General Zod in Superman and Superman II, while his performances as Freddie Clegg in The Collector and Sergeant Troy in Far From the Madding Crowd solidified his status as a Hollywood heavyweight.