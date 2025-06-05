The late Princess of Wales was buried on a small, secluded island at the center of Oval Lake, within the grounds of Althorp House – the Spencer family’s 500-year-old estate in Northamptonshire.

While the mausoleum is closed to the public, Charles crosses the lake daily in a handmade canoe, gifted to him by a close friend.

Spencer said he does not always speak aloud to Diana when he visits, but the ritual has become part of his life.

"Last week, one of her closest childhood friends came and was on the island," he added. "And that was so nice."

Spencer became custodian of the Althorp estate following the death of their father, John Spencer, in 1992.

It was here Diana, killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, was laid to rest in what he has described as an effort to ensure her peace and protection.