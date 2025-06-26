'Boss From Hell' Anna Wintour Quits Vogue Role After Nearly 40 Years — But Digs Her Heels in At Mag Firm With Top Behind-Scenes Job

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 75-year-old told staffers she will be seeking a new head of editorial content for the very famous fashion magazine on Wednesday.

Anna Wintour has stepped down from her role at Vogue after 37 years.

The editor started her career at Vogue back in 1988 after taking over from former editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella – who died in 2021 at 92 years old.

Despite the shocking and unexpected change , Wintour will continue working as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director at the magazine.

According to The Daily Front Row and WWD, the famous editor is closing a chapter and leaving her position as the lead of the monthly magazine.

Back in 2012, while honoring the 120th anniversary of the magazine, Wintour reflected on her first cover that made history.

The November 1988 cover featured model Michaela Bercu wearing a $50 pair of jeans – which marked the first time denim was ever featured on the cover – with a $10,000 sweater.

Wintour said of the iconic cover: "It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue's covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules.

"Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement. But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can't ask for more from a cover image than that."