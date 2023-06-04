Vogue Brawl: 'Diva' Editor Edward Enninful Left British Edition After Gunning for Anna Wintour’s Job

On Friday, June 2, the Ghanaian-British 'Diva' journalist sent out an internal memo to his staff announcing that he will step into a new "editorial advisor" role next year.

In the memo, Enninful wrote, "I will continue to contribute to the creative and cultural success of the Vogue brand globally while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects."

"For now, everything remains the same, and I'm so excited about what the future holds for us," he continued. "I would like to thank Roger Lynch and Anna Wintour for their continued support."