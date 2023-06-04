Vogue Brawl: 'Diva' Editor Edward Enninful Left British Edition After Gunning for Anna Wintour’s Job
Edward Enninful announced that he would step down from his role as British Vogue editor-in-chief to take on a new role at Condé Nast as global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, June 2, the Ghanaian-British 'Diva' journalist sent out an internal memo to his staff announcing that he will step into a new "editorial advisor" role next year.
In the memo, Enninful wrote, "I will continue to contribute to the creative and cultural success of the Vogue brand globally while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects."
"For now, everything remains the same, and I'm so excited about what the future holds for us," he continued. "I would like to thank Roger Lynch and Anna Wintour for their continued support."
There have been rumors of a rift between Enninful and Wintour in recent months.
Condé Nast insiders believe that there's a "great tension" between the two Vogue leaders, with some speculating whether Enninful would replace the 73-year-old fashion icon as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue.
Since coming on board as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2017, Enninful has become a champion of diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.
His reign featured the first braille editions of the magazine for blind and partially sighted people. Also, it featured five celebrities with disabilities on the cover of Vogue's May 2023 issue - activist Sinead Burke, models Ellie Goldstein and Aaron Rose Philip, sign language performer Justina Miles, and actor Selma Blair.
Wintour recently announced the second annual Vogue World would take place in London in September ahead of the famous London Fashion Week. The fashion extravaganza serves to both celebrate British art and culture while also treading on Enninful's home turf.
The British Vogue editor was reportedly "incredibly annoyed" with Wintour's decision to hold the event in his dominion.
Both Enninful and Condé Nast have previously denied rumors of a rift between the fashion juggernauts, and the 51-year-old editor is even on record as considering himself Wintour's protégé.
