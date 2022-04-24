'Mind-Numbingly' Curt 'Vogue' Editor Anna Wintour Labelled Power-Hungry Social Climber Who Once Ordered Her Close Friend FIRED To Cover-Up Her OWN Mistake

The former editor of British Vogue has penned a scathing tell-all about fashion editrix Anna Wintour, describing her as power-hungry, rude and “mind-numbingly” curt who navigated and knifed executives in the well-heeled corridors of power at publisher Condé Nast.

In an article for Air Mail, Alexandra Shulman, the longest-serving editor of British Vogue, provided her blistering insight into Wintour while reviewing ANNA: THE BIOGRAPHY, written by former Cosmo editor Amy Odell.