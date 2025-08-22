FBI Raids Home of Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton in a Probe to Find Classified Documents — as Director Kash Patel Insists 'No One is Above the Law'
The home of Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton has been raided by FBI agents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Federal agents and Montgomery County police descended upon Bolton's Bethesda, Maryland, home on Friday morning as part of a "national security investigation in search of classified records."
FBI Director Kash Patel Says 'NO ONE is Above the Law'
Around the same time federal agents were ransacking Bolton's home, FBI Director Kash Patel fired off a cryptic message on social media.
He posted on X: "NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission."
Patel's deputy director Dan Bongino echoed in his own X post: "Public corruption will not be tolerated."
Attorney General Pam Bondi reshared Patel's post and added: "America's safety isn't negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always."
FBI Says Raid Was 'Court Authorized Activity'
An FBI spokesperson said, "The FBI is conducting court authorized activity in the area" and insisted "there is no threat to public safety" but would not comment on Bolton specifically.
Bolton, 76, was not home when the raid took place, though a woman who appeared to be his wife was spotted at the house. After the search was underway, the former advisor was reportedly seen in the lobby of a Washington D.C. building where he keeps an office.
He was speaking with two individuals donning vests marked "FBI" and left shortly after appearing to go upstairs.
Bolton Became Vocal Trump Critic During First Term
The same morning Bolton posted about Trump, 79, on social media. He said the president would push for more meetings with Russia about the Ukraine war "because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don’t see these talks making any progress."
Bolton served as Trump's third national security advisor during his first administration and has been a vocal critic of the president after spending 17-months working in the West Wing.
At the end of Trump's first term, Bolton came under investigation for allegedly disclosing classified information in his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which including stunning claims about the president's lack of understanding of basic geopolitical facts and thirst for power.
Bolton Agreed Trump and Patel Were Targeting Political 'Enemies'
Trump's Justice Department attempted to stop the memoir's release arguing it contained sensitive and classified information. Bolton's lawyer insisted a National Security Council official cleared the manuscript after months of collaboration and concluded there was no classified information.
The Justice Department abandoned the lawsuit and a separate grand jury investigation in 2021.
During an appearance on ABC News 12-days ago, Bolton was asked if he was "worried" about Trump and Patel coming after him as the administration has been on a rampage launching investigations into political "enemies."
Patel even named Bolton on his list of "members of the Executive Branch Deep State" included in his 2023 book Government Gangsters.
Bolton said the 79-year-old has "already come after" him by taking away his personal security detail on his first day back in office, adding: "I think it is a retribution presidency."