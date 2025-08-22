Howard Stern's 'Desperate Hoax' Attempt To Stay 'Relevant' Exposed — Shock Jock's Team Accused of Starting Viral Rumors To Boost Viewership As His Contract Is Coming To An End
Heated speculation that Howard Stern has been fired from his SiriusXM radio show is all a "desperate" attempt from the shock jock to "stay relevant", RadarOnline.com can report.
The "King of All Media" has been dethroned after plummeting ratings and backlash from his repeated attacks on President Trump.
Stern, 71, has been hosting his self-titled satellite radio show since 2006. However, his $100million contract ends at the end of this year, and his future with the streamer has not been revealed.
Earlier this month, rumors ran rampant that SiriusXM was not willing to give Stern another large contract, and was planning to part ways with the host.
However, insiders close to the Stern Show now reveal the entire controversy was all a lie simply to promote his return from vacation next month.
"It was something they came up with on a viral scale to get people to tune in again," one insider told the Daily Mail.
Stern's Ratings Woes
The source continued that Stern's once loyal fanbase has been cratering for years now, and he'll do anything for attention and to get them back.
"They're desperately trying to make this thing to go viral to try to boost his numbers for his return on September 2," the insider revealed.
"His numbers are down so low that they're desperately trying to make him relevant and get people to tune in to see what he's going to say about getting 'fired' from Sirius."
The DJ hasn't helped his cause by constantly railing on President Trump – and practically daring those with different opinions to turn the dial.
One source confided Stern: "sold out his audience so bad" by his repeated attacks on Trump voters and by telling them he "didn't want them listening to his show anymore."
Stern's Great New Deal
As Radar has revealed, the "fired rumors" are all just for show, and Stern has actually already signed a new contract with SiriusXM that will keep him on the air.
"He's already done the deal," one insider confirmed to Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "All this talk about him being fired or canceled? It's pure theater."
Stern is said to have actually signed a "monster" new deal several weeks ago, but is letting the rumors spread as a massive publicity stunt.
Stern Ready to Talk
Stern, who has been uncharacteristically silent regarding his future, recently posted a cryptic video to his Instagram account suggesting he will finally spill his tea.
In a 45-second clip shared on Instagram, video clips of recent headlines about Stern, a narrator admits: "Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on—or who to trust."
The voiceover continues: "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2."