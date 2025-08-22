Howard Stern's 'Desperate Hoax' Attempt To Stay 'Relevant' Exposed — Shock Jock's Team Accused of Starting Viral Rumors To Boost Viewership As His Contract Is Coming To An End

Stern, 71, has been hosting his self-titled satellite radio show since 2006. However, his $100million contract ends at the end of this year, and his future with the streamer has not been revealed.

Earlier this month, rumors ran rampant that SiriusXM was not willing to give Stern another large contract, and was planning to part ways with the host.

However, insiders close to the Stern Show now reveal the entire controversy was all a lie simply to promote his return from vacation next month.

"It was something they came up with on a viral scale to get people to tune in again," one insider told the Daily Mail.