Menendez Brothers Parole Update: Board Denies Erik's Bid For Freedom as Lyle Awaits Hearing On Prison Fate After Parents' Brutal Murders

Erik Menendez has been denied parole and ordered to remain behind bars for the brutal 1989 murders of parents Jose and Kitty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erik, 54, and his older brother Lyle Menendez, 57, were both convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of their parents in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Following a years-long fight, the Menendez brothers were resentenced in May to 50 years to life behind bars. With the resentencing, youth offender parole laws allowed for Erik and Lyle to be eligible for parole beginning this year.